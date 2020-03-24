Is Ellen DeGeneres afraid that Kelly Clarkson's show is bigger than hers?

Does Ellen DeGeneres fear? the Kelly Clarkson Show will it be bigger than hers? Are you jealous of the American idol singer turned talk show host? That is the question that people ask and that is addressed in the next issue of March 30, 2020 of Life & Style. According to the magazine, Ellen DeGeneres is jealous of Kelly's success, and while she wanted to see the 37-year-old mother of two do well, she was not ready for the rookie to be her competition! Kelly Clarkson's show It is doing extremely well and has an average of 1.9 million viewers per episode!

A source offered the magazine the following.

“Ellen is happy for Kelly, but she's also a little jealous of how quickly Kelly has become the fresh new face of daytime television. Ellen hates giving up power, that's one of the reasons why she refuses to give up and retire. She clearly doesn't want to give up her title of queen of the day. Ellen has been like a mentor to Kelly. She really believed in the show, not to mention Kelly as host, but that doesn't mean she wants to see the student outperform the teacher. Ellen and Kelly's competitiveness may seem friendly, but the rivalry is very, very real. "

%MINIFYHTMLa4911d430eba72ff6e593e10cbbb1c9a11% %MINIFYHTMLa4911d430eba72ff6e593e10cbbb1c9a12%

Neither Kelly Clarkson nor Ellen DeGeneres have spoken publicly about Kelly's success and what that means for the 62-year-old Emmy winner.

Oddly, the report comes after Ellen went viral, and not for good reason. On Friday March 20, 2020, comedian Kevin T. Porter started a thread on Twitter where he said Ellen DeGeneres was the meanest person in the world and offered to match each "real,quot; story or tale of Ellen with a $ 2 donation to The Angels. Food bank. What followed was not pretty.

You can see an account of people tweeting their bad Ellen DeGeneres stories below.

Ellen DeGeneres called & # 39; the meanest & # 39; by former fans and employees https://t.co/q80WP4U5lU via @DailyMailCeleb – Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) March 22, 2020

What you think? Do you think the Life & Style report that Ellen DeGeneres is jealous of Kelly Clarkson's success? His show has already been renewed for a second season and is one of the best talk shows in the entire country.

Ad %MINIFYHTMLa4911d430eba72ff6e593e10cbbb1c9a80% %MINIFYHTMLa4911d430eba72ff6e593e10cbbb1c9a80%

Were you surprised to learn that Ellen DeGeneres was being called one of the baddest people alive on Twitter?



Post views:

0 0