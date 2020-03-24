Ireland cancels the point-to-point calendar | Racing News

Ireland has canceled its point-to-point calendar until further notice due to the "always evolving,quot; coronavirus outbreak.

The Irish Horse Racing Regulatory Board made the announcement via its Twitter feed on Tuesday.

The statement said: "Due to the constantly evolving situation, upcoming point-to-point meetings have been canceled until further notice.

"Regular updates will be issued once we have more information. Point to point will start again when it is deemed appropriate to do so."

The Irish point-to-point points had continued behind closed doors, along with daily meetings according to the Rules, whose match list features a card slated for seven races at Clonmel on Tuesday.

In Britain, where government measures are becoming increasingly stringent to try to mitigate the spread of the virus as the number of confirmed cases and deaths increases, both races under the Rules and at points were suspended a week ago.

The British racing calendar will not resume until early May at least, while the rest of the season from point to point has been canceled.