Iran rejects & # 39; foreign aid & # 39; since the number of deaths from viruses is close to 2,000 | Iran News

Iran ruled out "foreign,quot; aid on the ground to deal with the coronavirus pandemic after an offer from a French-based medical charity as the death toll from the country's spread was close to 2,000.

"Due to Iran's national mobilization against the virus and the full use of the medical capacity of the armed forces, it is not necessary for foreign forces to install beds in the hospital, and their presence is ruled out," said Alireza Vahabzadeh, adviser to the Iran's health minister said Tuesday.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML2297e583cac8e1e4b09d5e045f76585f11% %MINIFYHTML2297e583cac8e1e4b09d5e045f76585f12%

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said Sunday that it planned to send a team and team of nine members to establish a 50-bed hospital, sparking opposition from ultra-conservative circles in the Islamic Republic who alleged that MSF staff would serve as "spies,quot; .

Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour previously said a record 1,762 new cases were confirmed in Iran in the past 24 hours with 24,811 people infected.

It announced 122 new deaths from the virus, bringing the official figure to 1,934 in one of the most affected countries in the world.

MSF said on Tuesday it did not understand a decision by the Iranian authorities to cancel a mission it had previously agreed to establish a facility to combat the coronavirus in Isfahan.

"We are surprised to learn that the deployment of our treatment unit is canceled," Michel-Olivier Lacharite, who is in charge of the crisis response team at Doctors Without Borders, said in a statement.

He said the group had received prior approval and that they were ready to install the 50-bed unit by the end of the week. He said they were still ready to deploy to Iran or elsewhere in the region.

Stay at home

Iran has the fifth highest number of official deaths from the coronavirus after Italy, China, the United States and Spain, but, unlike those countries, it has not yet imposed any blockade on its citizens.

Rather, the country celebrates its two-week Persian New Year vacation when the country's roads are crowded with people visiting relatives.

Despite calls from the authorities for people to stay home and the closure of shopping and entertainment centers, many people have taken the roads as usual this year.

However, Jahanpour announced that when government offices reopened on Tuesday, many officials will work from home.

"Only about a third of government personnel are authorized to work in the office and only for vital administrative tasks for the public," he said, adding that all offices would practice "social distancing."

The country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, urged the Iranians to follow state instructions "so that Almighty God will end this calamity for the Iranian people, for all Muslim nations and for all humanity."

& # 39; Sanctions should be eased & # 39;

On Tuesday, the UN chief of human rights called for sanctions imposed on countries like Iran facing the new coronavirus pandemic to be "urgently reevaluated,quot; to avoid pushing the collapsed medical systems.

Iran has been under severe US sanctions in relation to its nuclear program.

"At this crucial moment, both for global public health reasons, and to support the rights and lives of millions of people in these countries, sectoral sanctions should be eased or suspended," said UN chief human rights officer Michelle Bachelet.

Even before the pandemic, he noted that human rights reports had repeatedly emphasized the impact of sectoral sanctions on access to essential medicines and medical equipment in Iran, including respirators and protective equipment for health workers.

Bachelet's office emphasized that more than 50 Iranian doctors had died since the first COVID-19 case was detected in the country five weeks ago.