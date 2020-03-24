IPhone sales are no longer limited to two per customer: BGR

In response to the coronavirus, and amid concerns over the supply chain, Apple last week implemented a rule that prevents people from buying more than two iPhone models at once. It was the first time that Apple had implemented such a rule in almost 12 years.

Silently, Apple removed its two-order limit this week.

Despite concerns about the coronavirus, there is still a chance that Apple's iPhone 12 will be released as scheduled for next September. In the worst case, the iPhone 12 may not hit stores until November.

With the coronavirus pandemic still in full swing, Apple last week quietly introduced a new rule that prevented people from buying more than two iPhones at once. In particular, this marked the first time that Apple placed a volume limit on iPhone purchases since the original iPhone hit stores in June 2007.

Now comes the word through Reuters Apple has lowered its limit on iPhone purchases. Incidentally, Apple didn't provide a reason for the initial limit or a reason why it chose to raise the limit just a few days later. Still, people looking to stock up on iPhones can now buy more than 10 at a time if they want to.

It is worth noting that the 2 device restriction was not specific to the iPhone. Rather, it also applied to iPad Pro, Mac Mini, and MacBook Air. Incidentally, purchase restrictions on those devices have also been lifted outside of China. If you reside in China, MacBook Air purchases are limited to five per person.

Again, Apple did not provide a reason why it was implemented and then quickly raised the purchase limit, but it stands to reason as to how fluid the coronavirus situation is and how it continues to impact the company's supply chain.

With many factories in China still operating again and not yet at full production capacity, Apple likely has simply been cautious. Remember, a March 4 report aired that iPhone replacements took longer than usual and would be in short supply for about two to four weeks. That was about three weeks ago, so Apple's supply chain problems may not be as severe as initially thought.

On a related note, a recent report on the iPhone 12 reveals that Apple's next-generation iPhone is still on its way to launch in September. Assuming there are no more problems, and assuming the world will control the coronavirus in the coming weeks, mass production of the iPhone 12 is slated to begin sometime in May. So while some analysts believe the iPhone 12 launch could be delayed until November, it is still too early to make any kind of prediction with any degree of certainty.

