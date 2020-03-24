IOC member Dick Pound says Tokyo 2020 Olympics to be postponed due to coronavirus – Up News Info Detroit

"On the basis of the information the IOC has, the postponement was decided," said Pound. USA Today. "The parameters in the future have not been determined, but the Games will not start on July 24, I know that."

Calls for the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have grown louder in recent days, and the International Olympic Committee appears to have heard them. Veteran IOC member Dick Pound said USA Today Sports As this summer's Games will be postponed, an exact timetable has not yet been established.

Pound's comments come a day after the IOC officially announced that they would increase stage planning for a possible postponement of the Games. IOC President Thomas Bach said Sunday that canceling the Games has been ruled out.

At the end of last week, USA Swimming and USA Track and Field released statements calling for the postponement of the 2020 Games. Canada, Australia, Germany, Brazil, Norway and others have joined that call in the days leading up to the report. of Monday.

It has not yet been determined how long the Games will be postponed or whether they will be delayed by a full year in the summer of 2021. If they are postponed, it would be the first time in Olympic history that this has occurred. The Games have been previously canceled in times of war (1916, 1940 and 1944). There have also been several cases of boycotts of the Games (1976, 1980, 1984)