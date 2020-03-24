Inside the rumored romance of Nina Dobrev and Olympian Shaun White

New couple alert?

Nina Dobrev Y Shaun white They are sparking romance rumors, especially after they were spotted on an afternoon bike ride in Malibu, California on Sunday.

While the three-time Olympic gold medalist and the Vampire Diaries Star kept some distance, possibly as a security measure with the continuum Coronavirus pandemic, they seemed to enjoy each other's company.

For the late afternoon outing, Dobrev stayed warm and welcoming in a black quilted jacket and matching sweatpants. The 33-year-old athlete opted for a white long-sleeved shirt and black shorts.

In the photos captured by the paparazzi, White appeared to be holding the actress's dog during the bike ride.

According to a source, the duo's outdoor walk has been one of their many hangouts recently. However, despite fueling romance rumors, they have yet to do anything official.

"Nina and Shaun have spent a lot of time together recently," the source shared. "Their relationship doesn't have an official title right now, but that's pretty normal for Nina."