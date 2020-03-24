Inside the rumored romance of Nina Dobrev and Olympian Shaun White

Mega agency
New couple alert?
Nina Dobrev Y Shaun white They are sparking romance rumors, especially after they were spotted on an afternoon bike ride in Malibu, California on Sunday.
While the three-time Olympic gold medalist and the Vampire Diaries Star kept some distance, possibly as a security measure with the continuum Coronavirus pandemic, they seemed to enjoy each other's company.
For the late afternoon outing, Dobrev stayed warm and welcoming in a black quilted jacket and matching sweatpants. The 33-year-old athlete opted for a white long-sleeved shirt and black shorts.
In the photos captured by the paparazzi, White appeared to be holding the actress's dog during the bike ride.
According to a source, the duo's outdoor walk has been one of their many hangouts recently. However, despite fueling romance rumors, they have yet to do anything official.
"Nina and Shaun have spent a lot of time together recently," the source shared. "Their relationship doesn't have an official title right now, but that's pretty normal for Nina."
The source added that Nina's inner circle is "pleasantly surprised,quot; by her interest in Shaun and her recent hangouts.
"Shaun is a deviation from the previous types that Nina has been with," the source explained.
However, don't wait Vampire Diaries alum to put his possible love interest on full display. At least not in the short term.
"Nina is very private about her romantic life," said the source. "She is very careful about posting photos together because she wants to make things natural and organic."
As some fans may recall, the 31-year-old actress has been single for almost 4 months. In November, she and Grant Mellon canceled it after dating for about a year.
"Nina has not mentioned a breakup," a separate source explained to us at the time of their separation. "But he hasn't talked about Grant in several weeks. He seems to be very happy and recently he's been socializing with friends, each time without Grant."
At this time, Nina's representatives could not be reached for comment.
