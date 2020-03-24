Indonesia's pearl industry faces environmental problems | News

%MINIFYHTML6bfb751d684934fdd2e8a4b3fbe48b6a11% %MINIFYHTML6bfb751d684934fdd2e8a4b3fbe48b6a12%

Indonesia is one of the world's largest exporters of expensive pearls from the South Sea, but that trade is threatened by climate change and illegal fishing methods.

Now it has stopped harvesting wild pearls and has become cultivated farms as environmental conditions have worsened.

%MINIFYHTML6bfb751d684934fdd2e8a4b3fbe48b6a13% %MINIFYHTML6bfb751d684934fdd2e8a4b3fbe48b6a14%

Jessica Washington of Al Jazeera reports from the Indonesian island of Bali