India's fight against coronavirus affects migrant workers | News

On Saturday, the 50th day since India's first coronavirus case was confirmed, Parma Bhandari called her family in Nepal to assure them that she would return home. Not everyone was going to die without seeing each other, he told them.

An amount equal to $ 2,100 He had been paid for a ramshackle bus to take him and 60 other men on a 2,000-km journey from western India's Pune state to their homes in the Mangalsen Hills of Nepal.

But the next day, Bhandari's promise to return to his family was frustrated, as the closure of India's interstate borders was ordered.

With a rapidly unfolding blockade in India as it struggles to stem the rapid spread of the coronavirus, its vast migrant workforce is finding its cities deeply inhospitable.

Poorly paid and often viewed with hostility, their lives are precarious at best. In this time of crisis, their alienation from cities, where many of their families have lived for generations, could be a significant factor in the spread of the disease to desperately poor areas of India.

'An avalanche of cases'

In global comparison, India is not yet among the most affected countries. As of March 24, India reported 522 confirmed cases and nine deaths.

But Indian doctors and epidemiologists fear an avalanche of cases is just around the corner.

India has been driving virus test at levels lower than almost any other country in the world. Only 15 percent of all deaths are officially certified, which means that accurate statistics on the causes cannot be trusted.

At the same time, largely voluntary measures, such as social distancing and self-quarantine, may have been poorly observed. The Indian media is full of stories of people who have breached quarantine orders to travel extensively and attend public events such as weddings, parties, and soccer games.

The first cases in India were "imported,quot; from China, Europe and the Middle East.

In the weeks that followed, community broadcasting occurred. the second death In the country it was from a woman whose son had traveled to Switzerland and Italy.

Movement across India has further spread the virus. A young man from the rural north she took a train to Chennai in the south to return to work as a hairdresser; shortly after his arrival, he tested positive.

Precarious lives of migrant workers

Like the country advances towards an almost total blockMillions are trying to flee large cities where the first cases were reported and return to smaller cities and towns in packed public transport in scenes reminiscent of people fleeing war.

More than 90 percent of India's workforce is employed in the unorganized sector where social security benefits and paid vacations are a exception, not the norm. Wages are low and there is little in the bank for people to turn to. The closings that now cover more than 125 million Indians will hit the poorest hard, and state protections are weak.

Migrants form a large part of this vulnerable workforce. In its 2011 census, India counted more than 45 million economic migrants who had moved to work, the vast majority of them men.

Half a million, like Bhandari, comes from other countries, with more than 17 million people arriving in Indian village cities. Almost 40 percent of India's migrants are illiterate, and the jobs they get are low-paid, while most safety nets are in need of documentary evidence that migrants rarely have.

Bhandari lives with five other Nepalese men in a single room, and for health emergencies he depends on expensive private medical care paid for either by his employers' loans or by charity.

Xenophobic attacks

Added to that is the anti "strange,quot; sentiment recently stoked by political parties seeking to win the vote of the local unemployed youth.

Thousands of workers, some of whom Bhandari knew, were forced to leave Pune in 2008 after a slaughter such xenophobic attacks Dozens of young women in particular from the northeastern states of India. have been harassed in recent days, amid racial slurs and accusations of spreading the virus.

When crises strike, migrant workers' thoughts often turn home, even if, like Bhandari, they have lived in a city for 20 years. Tens of thousands of workers rushed home over the weekend, in a potential blow to India's coronavirus containment strategy. But many remain stranded in big cities. or even on the way home – And they have no protection.

Even if a modest income transfer were announced, access to banking is still very little universal.

According to the World Bank's Global Findex 2017 Database, 80 percent of adults had a bank account, but only 43 percent of them had made a withdrawal in the past year.

Some Indian states like Uttar Pradesh and Kerala have announced small amounts of cash assistance for the poor next month, others like New Delhi have offered meals for the homeless in their night shelters.

But India's welfare programs remain woefully inadequate; just a handful of states we offer soup kitchen-style subsidized food "canteens,quot;.

The economist Jean Dreze. it suggested "advance payment of pensions (from social security), improvements (subsidized food grains), immediate payment of wage arrears (from a rural employment plan) and an expanded distribution of food to take home (subsidized) in schools and (early learning centers) as first and urgent steps

Bhandari has now given up on coming home. His roommate Padam Bhandari, 32 He says; "Now there is no going back. Whatever it is, we have to face it here."

But tens of thousands of other migrants are in limbo; stuck at airports and bus stops across the country. After days of being together, they could return to their villages, not knowing what they will take with them.