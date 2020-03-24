India joins the coronavirus blockade, WHO warns us: live updates | News

%MINIFYHTMLf7ad22cd28f00f1812d1e2d5d62f918c11% %MINIFYHTMLf7ad22cd28f00f1812d1e2d5d62f918c12%

India's 1.3 billion people have joined the global blockade caused by the coronavirus, as the World Health Organization (WHO) expressed concern about the acceleration of the pandemic in the United States and Italy and registered another large increase of COVID-19 deaths.

India's "total closure,quot; started at midnight (18:30 GMT on Tuesday) and will continue for 21 days.

In Italy, where more people have died than anywhere else in the world, the death toll rose to 6,820.

The WHO warned the United States, the country with the most cases after China and Italy, risked becoming the next epicenter of the outbreak, as the country's president Donald Trump insisted that the country could return to work in three weeks.

More than 18,600 people have died from COVID-19 since it first emerged in China late last year.

Almost 108,000 of the 418,000 people diagnosed with the disease have recovered, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

I'm Kate Mayberry with Al Jazeera's ongoing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the latest updates:

Wednesday, March 25

01:30 GMT – Xi Jinping will attend the G20 video summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping will participate in the G20 virtual coronavirus summit to be held on Thursday.

President Xi Jinping will attend a special summit of G20 leaders to respond to the # COVID19 Pandemic on Thursday in Beijing, a Foreign Ministry spokesman announced on Wednesday. The video summit will be hosted by Saudi Arabia, the G20 Presidency in 2020. pic.twitter.com/J67yrALqow – People & # 39; s Daily, China (@PDChina) March 25, 2020

00:40 GMT – South Korea to step up detection of US arrivals

South Korea plans to step up screening procedures for people arriving in the country from the United States, the Yonhap news agency reported Wednesday.

The new measures will take effect no later than midnight on Friday (LOCAL TIME??. (CONVERSION))

People arriving from Europe must already undergo tests and complete two weeks of self-isolation.

00:30 GMT – China reports 47 more cases in people coming from abroad

China continues to report more cases in people returning to the country from abroad.

He now has a total of 474 cases with a 47 increase at the end of Tuesday.

The Foreign Ministry says that most cases involve foreign citizens, but anyone arriving from abroad must go through centralized quarantine for 14 days.

