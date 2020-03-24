India Extends Blockade As Coronavirus Appears In Small Cities | India News

%MINIFYHTML43c86df221e3754eed63597946f1259611% %MINIFYHTML43c86df221e3754eed63597946f1259612%

Police imposed blockades across large parts of India on Tuesday, with curfews in some places, as health officials warned that the coronavirus was spreading from large cities, where it first appeared, to smaller towns.

Health researchers have warned that more than a million people in India could become infected with the coronavirus in mid-May.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML43c86df221e3754eed63597946f1259613% %MINIFYHTML43c86df221e3754eed63597946f1259614%

India has already cut international flight links and will halt domestic air services at midnight in an attempt to stop the spread.

%MINIFYHTML43c86df221e3754eed63597946f1259615% %MINIFYHTML43c86df221e3754eed63597946f1259616%

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the country of 1.3 billion people for the second time in a week about the risks of the virus that emerged in China late last year and has spread worldwide.

India has detected 485 cases of the coronavirus, and nine people have died from the COVID-19 disease it causes, but alarm is growing across the region about the possibility of its spread to impoverished communities and the capacity of the health sectors. public with limited resources. rain layer.

A health official in the western state of Maharashtra said new cases began to appear in small towns after a first wave emerged in big cities like Mumbai.

"This trend is worrisome as rural areas have limited infrastructure to deal with the outbreak," said the state health official, who declined to be identified, saying he was not authorized to speak to journalists.

States have been imposing their own blockades and have suspended train and bus services and ordering traffic off the roads.

About three-quarters of the country was closed on Tuesday and most of the rest are expected to do the same by the end of the day.

A new concern in the northern Indian state of Punjab was the risk of infection for approximately 90,000 Indians abroad who had traveled back to their ancestral land, the chief health official of the state government, Balbir Singh Sidhu.

Many Punjab people live in Britain, the United States, and Canada and travel back in the cold winter to visit.

A team of scientists based primarily in the US USA He said this week that India's infection count could rise to 1.3 million in mid-May if the virus maintains its rate of spread.

"Even with the best scenarios, you are probably in a very painful crisis," said Bhramar Mukherjee, a professor of biostatistics and epidemiology at the University of Michigan who participated in the study.

More than 377,300 people have been infected with the coronavirus globally, and 16,520 have died, according to a Reuters count.

Across southern Asia, home to a quarter of the world's population, authorities are struggling to raise their defenses.

Bangladesh has deployed the military to guarantee social distancing and strengthen preventive measures, the military's information office said.

Bangladesh has had 33 cases and three deaths.

The Pakistani military is also helping to impose restrictions at the national level to stem the spread of the coronavirus following a government request.

Pakistan, with nearly 900 cases, has closed schools, shopping malls, restaurants, cinemas, wedding halls, swimming pools and markets with only food and medical stores that may remain open.

Sri Lanka, with almost 100 cases, has also cut its transport links to the world.

Break the Delhi protests

Earlier Monday, police in the Indian capital dissolved the longest-running protest against a new citizenship law, citing a ban on public gatherings due to the coronavirus.

Dozens of people, many of them women, had been organizing a protest since early December on a street in the Shaheen Bagh neighborhood, making it a focal point for opposition to the law seen as discriminatory against Muslims.

Hundreds of police with riot gear surrounded the protesters and told them to leave, said Delhi Deputy Police Commissioner Srivastava.

"It is a dangerous environment, with this coronavirus," he told reporters.

Some protesters resisted the police and at least nine people were detained, six of them women, Srivastava said, adding that there was no violence.