In West Virginia aging, health system grapples with coronavirus | USA News

Less than a week ago, West Virginia had the distinction of being the only US state. USA Without a confirmed case of the new coronavirus. Since then, 20 people have tested positive for the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

With just 1.8 million residents, the Appalachian state is one of the least populous in the United States. But with the coronavirus now within state lines, it faces a potentially significant health crisis, and Western Virginians are possibly more affected than any other US state. USA

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML20713c5d9c06b3ce6e36845b5e5a53ea11% %MINIFYHTML20713c5d9c06b3ce6e36845b5e5a53ea12%

A number of health problems mean that state residents may be more susceptible to the coronavirus than others: the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 especially affects the elderly and people with underlying conditions. Only Maine (20.6 percent of its population is 65 years or older) and Florida (20.5 percent) have populations larger than those of West Virginia, where 19.9 percent of the population fits that age profile. In 2018, it was home to around 360,000 people 65 and older.

However, by a number of measures, West Virginia lags behind those states: Maine is known for its high-quality nursing homes and Medicare, the national health insurance program. Florida, for its part, has a robust and multifaceted economy.

On the other hand, while nearly 14 percent of adult Americans reported smoking every day in 2018, that increases to 25 percent in West Virginia. The state also ranks first nationally in adults who report health problems and has the second highest death rate from lung cancer, as well as high levels of heart attacks and strokes.

Members of the West Virginia National Guard High-Performance Chemical, Biological, Nuclear and Nuclear Battalion (CBRNE) and the 35th Civil Support Team (CST) provide COVID-19 extraction assistance to personnel from a nursing facility in Morgantown, West Virginia (Brochure / US Army National Guard / Davis Rohrer / Reuters)

None of those numbers are lost with Tina Coleman, who runs a flower and gift shop outside the southern city of McDowell County, Welch. Once a mining powerhouse, the county is the poorest in West Virginia and one of the poorest counties in the United States.

Coleman's mother, 74, lives with her and suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a serious lung disease.

"Normally, I would bring her with me (to the store), but now I'm leaving her at home," he told Al Jazeera. "I take off my clothes as soon as I walk in the door and go straight to the shower."

Coleman's husband is diabetic and said the wife of a local doctor told him Thursday morning that insulin supplies in the area are nearly depleted, although that could not be independently confirmed. Fortunately, Coleman's husband has a monthly supply available.

Decline health system

Many West Virginia residents live in rural hollows and small mining communities that suffer more from underlying health conditions than most other US states. USA As a result of the coal industry, which has employed tens of thousands of workers for decades. Black lung disease or progressive massive fibrosis caused by chronic inhalation of coal dust is believed to affect one in five former miners in the Appalachian region.

Last year, West Virginia ranked 48th out of 50 states for quality of care, according to the US News & World Report, in a health care access, quality, affordability and outcomes assessment.

Additionally, the state has been hit by the opioid epidemic which, in recent months, has created an increase in HIV cases focused on Cabell County in the northern part of the state.

Local health departments in West Virginia have experienced a 20 percent decrease in state government funding in the past decade.

The houses are located in front of the Consol Coal Shoemaker Mine facilities along the Ohio River in Benwood, West Virginia (File: Brian Snyder / Reuters)

"That makes it more difficult to respond to an event (like the coronavirus pandemic) when you don't have surge capacity because you're full to begin with," said Diane Gross, a regional epidemiologist at the Monongalia County Health Department and an associate professor. at the University of West Virginia at Morgantown. "As a state, this crisis can affect us especially because we are having a series of (existing) medical and public health crises, including the opioid crisis."

She suggested that the reason West Virginia was the last US state. USA Identifying a positive coronavirus case could be due to less travel activity, less access to medical care, and low levels of testing.

Earlier last week, President Donald Trump caused anguish among some West Virginia residents by stating that he would not need federal aid since, at the time, he had not reported any cases of the virus.

State officials, however, have tried to mobilize quickly. Testing centers have been established in several cities, including Morgantown. Children who depend on schools that are now closed to eat have been able to collect food from their local bus stops. Some senior centers that have closed in McDowell County are offering takeout packages that can be picked up at noon every day.

Members of the West Virginia National Guard Special Response Teams provide hands-on training in personal protective equipment to staff at Cabell Huntington Hospital to help prepare the facility for potential future cases of new coronaviruses in Huntington, West Virginia (Booklet / U.S. Army National Guard / Edwin L Wriston / Reuters)

On Thursday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that the state purchased 100,000 surgical masks, some for use by medical workers. "The only advantage we could have is that it has given us some time to prepare a little more and potentially learn from the lessons that other states and countries have had," Gross said.

As of Monday, however, only 448 tests had been conducted, and Tina Coleman believes that state authorities "are not absolutely,quot; prepared to deal with the ongoing crisis.

"There should be a plan for this. You can't just shut the whole state down," he said.

She is concerned that McDowell County is home to a large number of older residents.

"Are they going to have what they need to handle this?"