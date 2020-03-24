Illegal wildlife trade comes online as China closes markets | News

%MINIFYHTML25e9ab2a968e8fbe042b1e05a4d4eca611% %MINIFYHTML25e9ab2a968e8fbe042b1e05a4d4eca612%

Shenzhen China – China's top e-commerce and express delivery operators are pressured by the government and wildlife activists to become de facto enforcers of the country's temporary wildlife trade ban.

The ban was imposed in late January when COVID-19 cases increased in Wuhan, where the global pandemic was suspected to have originated from trade in wildlife or animals trafficked into the country from abroad.

At the same time, however, conservation groups are calling on China to completely overhaul how it governs the country's lucrative business to give companies more clarity on what to target when they discover any potentially illegal activity.

In the first month of the ban, e-commerce platforms helped remove, delete, or block information related to 140,000 wildlife products from bushmeat to animal parts used in traditional Chinese medicine, and closed some 17,000 accounts. Associated with trade, an official from the State Council of China said in late February.

The country's Ministry of Transport has also ordered express delivery companies to be the first line of defense to stop the transport of live animals and other wildlife products, requiring them to be very careful to inspect packages before send them.

Promise to end trade

China has pledged to revise the laws governing the wildlife trade, which are estimated to be worth $ 74 billion, according to a report by the Chinese Academy of Engineering published in 2017, although the changes appear to point only to the consumption of bushmeat. wild life.

China has vowed to crack down on the illegal wildlife trade, urging people not to eat wild animals, ever since the coronavirus appeared (Andy Wong / AP Photo)

This would mean that the fur and leather industry, as well as trade in animal parts purchased for TCM, could continue as usual. This would allow trafficking of endangered or protected species. Animals known to carry viruses that can jump from animals to humans, such as those that could have caused COVID-19, could also go unnoticed, conservation groups say.

"At this time, there is not enough regulation specifying the responsibility of online platforms," ​​Zhou Jinfeng, head of the China Foundation for Green Conservation and Development of Biodiversity, told Al Jazeera.

"If they do not fulfill their role and cannot intensify their monitoring mechanisms, it will be difficult to stop online trade in wildlife," he said. "I hope the government can come up with rules to urge online platforms to take responsibility."

In recent weeks, Zhou's group and a network of volunteers have received help from companies such as Alibaba, Tencent, JD.com and others in a "Free Wildlife E-Commerce,quot; campaign targeting online sales, as well as hunting tools like bird catching nets, bird calling machines, wildlife traps, and traps and torches used specifically for hunting scorpions.

Zhou is also pressuring authorities in Beijing to implement a corporate social credit system to reward or punish e-commerce companies for their part in fighting illegal wildlife trade, and hopes that by putting pressure on leading companies They can set an example for other smaller companies. Players Similar systems are being used to evaluate companies across China, including the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, to discourage breaches of environmental regulations.

Grace Gabriel, Asia director of the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) told Al Jazeera that big companies have already set precedents to combat illegal wildlife trade.

Gabriel has been working with Alibaba since 2007, when the company began taking steps to remove elephant ivory, tiger bone, bear bile, and rhino horn from Taobao trading platforms, and later when they did the same with pangolin scales. and shark fins.

License gaps

IFAW, along with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and wildlife monitoring group TRAFFIC, joined companies like Alibaba and Tencent in 2017 to form the Coalition for Wildlife Trafficking Online, which aims to reduce trafficking in wildlife online at 80 percent by the end of 2020.

The key will be to change China's licensing system, which until the recent ban had allowed 54 species of wildlife and parts of meat and animals to be legally bred, sold and marketed.

Those legal licenses allow some scope for loopholes that are often at odds with the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), to which China is a signatory.

"That license basically became a commodity in itself that can be sold," said Gabriel. "People capture wildlife from nature and then wash it through the (licensed) legal market."

Gabriel says the reforms are necessary to help online platforms know exactly what is legal or prohibited.

Steve Blake, head of the Beijing office for nonprofit group WildAid has been working with Tencent and other platforms in recent years on how to combat trade, but says the companies faced difficulties not only due to uncertainty over whether It was legal but also due to data privacy issues.

Tencent's representatives declined to comment when Al Jazeera and Alibaba and JD.com it did not respond to requests to discuss the difficulties they face in monitoring and surveillance of wildlife trade.

Blake says the government needs to clarify which species are off-limits and update its laws to provide better enforcement.

"It is going to take some time to go from a rather confusing and outdated system to rapidly scaling it up and having strict oversight, strict enforcement and clear guidelines," he said.

The core of trade management is also being able to track and trace the sale of all wildlife, as the COVID-19 outbreak was thought to be due to creatures being sold at the Wuhan market in Hubei province. , the epicenter of the virus outbreak in China.

Chinese markets, including this one in Guangzhou, were closed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Guangzhou South China Seafood Market was formerly known for exotic animals such as crocodiles (File: Alex Plavevski / EPA)

Pangolins, bats, and other wildlife known to transmit coronaviruses have been named as potential carriers of COVD-19, but the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention or other health authorities in the country have not provided evidence to determine the exact source.

Chinese authorities have not provided any information on the epidemiological investigation at the Wuhan Seafood Market in southern China, where the virus possibly jumped from animals to humans, sites where animals were raised, or supply chains, he told Al Jazeera was a spokesperson for the World Health Organization (WHO).

The market in Wuhan closed in January, but it is still unknown what was done with any of the animals there and whether authorities were able to do a proper investigation before the facility closed.

A spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry did not respond to requests for additional information about the animal source investigation when Al Jazeera approached him on March 20.

Richard Thomas, a TRAFFIC spokesman, told Al Jazeera that the legality surrounding the wildlife trade itself was not a big problem. Much more crucial were the conditions surrounding the trade, which may have led to diseases such as SARS, Ebola, and now the COVID-19 virus.

"World governments face a dilemma here: if you ban trade, you risk going underground, where those dangerous conditions are likely to prevail, and realistically it is only a matter of time before the next risk of disease arises zoonotic, "said Thomas. "If you manage the legal trade properly, the risk of disease onset must be mitigated, but it must be thoroughly monitored and regulated."

It will be important for China to decide which route it will take in that regard, he said. Either route will require considerably more resources for monitoring and surveillance, not only of the trade itself, but also of the health risks posed by animals throughout the process, from raising the creatures to transport and their sale.

A well-monitored and regulated trade, at any level, would be much safer than an underground one.

"If there is a silver lining (to the outbreak), it is that people will realize that this is no longer just a conservation problem," said Gabriel. "It is much bigger than that."

Additional reporting assistance provided by Zhong Yunfan