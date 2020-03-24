Idris Elba fights back claims that celebrities are paid to say they have coronaviruses: "That's absolute bulls ** t,quot;

There are many theories about the coronavirus circulating on the internet and social media right now, but Idris Elba had to get on IG Live to address one that she felt was directed at him.

After positive diagnoses of him and his wife Sabrina Elba for the coronavirus, Idris decided to respond to claims that celebrities are paid for lying for having the virus.

"This idea that someone like me will be paid to say 'I have coronavirus' is like an absolute bull," said Idris Elba. "Such stupidity and people want to spread that like it's news. That is stupid … That is the fastest way to make people sick."

He continued, "There is no benefit to me and Sabrina sitting here saying we have it and we don't have it." I don't even understand the logic of that.

Idris also took the time to address what he called "shameful proof,quot;, saying that he believed that everyone should have access to the evidence, and not just the wealthy.

"It shouldn't be about whether the rich or the poor get it," Idris said. "Everyone should be able to get tested."

Sabrina Elba recently addressed her reason for quarantining Idris despite her positive diagnosis and recently revealed that she has also tested positive for the virus.

At this time, we want to urge people to remain safe and practice social distancing.

