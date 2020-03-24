Idris Elba criticizes Cardi B for saying celebrities are paid for saying they have coronaviruses

%MINIFYHTML1fefecafd86ccf32013eb5deb08be86511% %MINIFYHTML1fefecafd86ccf32013eb5deb08be86512%

During her recent Instagram Live session, the & # 39; Bodak Yellow & # 39; singer questioned the veracity of the statements of some celebrities: I'm starting to feel that all of you are paying n **** s to say that they got it.

Cardi B He hasn't finished ranting about the Coronavirus yet after his first rant went viral, though the last one has affected some people incorrectly. Idris Elba She has responded to the rapper by suggesting that celebrities have been paid to say they tested positive for Coronavirus.

During a recent Instagram Live session, Cardi questioned the veracity of the statements of some celebrities, including the "Cats"actor". Let's say I have the coronavirus right now. How am I supposed to know I have it because sometimes I think: 'Everyone has a cough, do they have it?' But then I see these basketball players like, 'Yes, I have coronavirus, but I don't have any symptoms.' So how am I supposed to know when to get tested? ", Said.

Cardi went on to say, "I'm starting to feel like you n **** s are paying n **** s to say you got it. And if you're paying n **** s to say you got it, then pay me Me too. Shit, try to get me paid. "

Idri finally learned of the comments she made about her IG Live and couldn't help but reply, calling her statement "embarrassing". The 47-year-old man said in his own live session: "I don't know what people get out of this. So it's like someone like me being paid to say that I have Coronavirus is like absolute bulls ** t, such nonsense Silly. People want to spread that as news, that's stupid. It's the fastest way to make people sick. It's not beneficial to me. "

Cardi has not replied to Idris yet.

Both Idris and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, have positive results for Coronavirus. Both are currently in quarantine in New Mexico, where the actor is filming his new movie.