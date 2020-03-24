Home Entertainment Idris Elba Blasts Cardi B – The flame & # 39; STUPID...

Idris Elba Blasts Cardi B – The flame & # 39; STUPID & # 39;!

Actor Idris Elba is BLASTING Cardi B, and calls the rapper "stupid." The Idris-Cardi fight was started by Cardi yesterday, when he suggested that many celebrities with coronaviruses, like Idris, were being paid to say they were infected.

According to Cardi, the coronavirus epidemic may be "false."

Cardi explained to her fans: "I see a celebrity come out and say: I have the coronavirus, but I have no symptoms [and you should] stay home." Cardi says it "sounded like a flat tea commercial."

