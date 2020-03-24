Home Local News ICE agents can no longer make civil arrests in Colorado courts

ICE agents can no longer make civil arrests in Colorado courts

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents will no longer be able to arrest individuals for civil immigration violations in or around the courts in Colorado.

Governor Jared Polis signed Senate Bill 83 on Monday. It prohibits officers from making civil arrests while a person is in court or on their property or if the person is going to or from a judicial process.

The bill excludes civil arrests related to a contempt order from a judge or other judicially issued process. A violation of the law could lead a judge to find the agent in contempt of court, or the person could be subject to civil penalties by the attorney general.

