ICE agents can no longer make civil arrests in Colorado courts

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents will no longer be able to arrest individuals for civil immigration violations in or around the courts in Colorado.

Governor Jared Polis signed Senate Bill 83 on Monday. It prohibits officers from making civil arrests while a person is in court or on their property or if the person is going to or from a judicial process.

The bill excludes civil arrests related to a contempt order from a judge or other judicially issued process. A violation of the law could lead a judge to find the agent in contempt of court, or the person could be subject to civil penalties by the attorney general.

Representative Leslie Herod, a Democrat from Denver, said the bill sends a message that everyone deserves protection, particularly at a time when immigrants fear access to services. That includes witnesses, defendants, and crime victims.

The new law would allow immigrants who came illegally to the country to participate in the judicial process without worrying about being deported.

"No one should feel that they cannot access justice through the courts because of their immigration status," he said. “I think ICE makes it very clear that we want people to feel safe in our communities.

An ICE spokesperson previously told Up News Info that the agency could continue the practice, which "is often necessary because of local policies that prevent police from cooperating with ICE's efforts to organize a safe and orderly custody transfer. in the setting of a state or county prison or jail. "