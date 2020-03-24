I want to dance with someone (on Instagram)

%MINIFYHTML87df9c08850765219983acaed110831611% %MINIFYHTML87df9c08850765219983acaed110831612%

Kristin Childers went to a dance party Saturday in her pajamas. Clothes didn't matter, because she never left her living room. The party took place entirely on Instagram.

A few minutes earlier, she had been sitting on her couch reading the news, feeling like she was about to cry. Then he received a notification on his phone: Ryan Heffington, the two-time Grammy-nominated choreographer behind Sia's "Chandelier,quot; music video, was broadcasting a dance class on Instagram Live. "The numbness I was feeling just went away," she says. "I thought, 'I'm going to do it.'"

%MINIFYHTML87df9c08850765219983acaed110831613% %MINIFYHTML87df9c08850765219983acaed110831614%

As Childers danced, he saw comments and hearts appear on the live broadcast. Almost 2,700 people danced virtually alongside her. "I thought, 'Wow, people are really connecting,'" she says. She had had low-grade anxiety since the coronavirus pandemic began to spread across the United States. Now, moving alone in her apartment with just her phone to do it to her. company, he felt almost optimistic.

"The numbness I was feeling just went away."

%MINIFYHTML87df9c08850765219983acaed110831615% %MINIFYHTML87df9c08850765219983acaed110831616%

Heffington is part of a wave of dance teachers moving their classes online as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread. In California, where a refugee order has been in place since March 19, all nonessential businesses, including Heffington's studio, The Sweat Spot, are closed. The result is an increase in social media offerings as people look at their phones to give them a sense of community and help them stay active during the crisis.

But Heffington is well suited to lead the era of digital dance. He has a lot of energy and describes himself as spiritual. His philosophy is that anyone can dance, and anywhere, apparently. "I feel like this is my calling in life," he says. "I always wanted to make the world dance, and apparently this is the right time for that to happen."

When Heffington lived his first steaming class on March 17, 500 people showed up. The following weekend, there were about 4,000. "People who have always been bullied now have the privacy to dance and they love it," he says. "The level of insecurity drops considerably because they are in their own homes."

Heffington's classes aren't the only ones that connect. Dance Church, which calls itself "the dance party you wish you had last night," is also broadcasting dance parties. Founded by choreographer Kate Wallich, it generally offers weekly classes in New York, Seattle, Portland, and Los Angeles. Now it has gone completely digital, streaming on its own platform. Over the weekend, 10,000 people logged in.

Taiana Giefer, a model and artist based in Santa Barbara, organizes dances at Zoom. She posts the link on social media, then records a class that anyone can tune into. She calls them social distancing dance parties.

For Heffington, this is proof that the pandemic is an opportunity for people to get together. "The crisis shows us how we should function as a society," he says. “This is what social media was designed for. It has separated us in some ways, but right now, it's all we have and it's very beautiful. "

From his living room, Childers agrees. He has figured out how to project his phone onto his television and pushed his couch for more room to dance. "Ryan's next classes are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week, and I will attend all of them," he says. "Why not? I'm going to dance through this crisis."