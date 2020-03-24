Humboldt County Urges Recent LAX Travelers to Own Quarantine – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Humboldt County is seeking information on travelers who have recently flown multiple flights, including one from Los Angeles, to the Arcata area.

In a press release Tuesday, the county urged anyone who has traveled from high-quarantine domestic exposure areas to contact their health care provider if they develop symptoms.

"High-risk travel is no longer limited to international destinations," the county said in the press release. "Any trip to areas with community-level transmission presents opportunities for exposure to COVID-19."

Three recent flights to the Humboldt County area may have exposed travelers to COVID-19, either because a person on board has become a confirmed case or was the close contact of a confirmed case, according to the county.

– 03/16/20: United flight # 5827 from Los Angeles airport to Arcata

– 03/18/20: Delta Flight # 4124 from Seattle to Medford, Oregon

– 03/18/20: United flight # 5555 from San Francisco airport to Arcata

Although the overall risk of exposure for most people on these flights is low, self-quarantine is still necessary, the county said.

"This quarantine act is of vital importance during this period, as we have yet to see a clear transmission from the community," the press release said. “This tool, in addition to taking shelter in place, helps everyone stay healthy.

Public Health strongly recommends that people cancel non-essential travel. This journey not only increases your own risk of acquiring a COVID-19 infection, but also increases the risk within our community.

If you were a passenger on these flights and are ill, please contact your healthcare provider for guidance or the Community Information Line by calling 707-441-5000 or sending an email to [email protected]