Hrithik Roshan shares photos from his trip to Botswana with his children.

While the Bollywood industry is under lockdown like most other sectors, our Bollywood stars are in quarantine and spending time with their families. Similarly, Hrithik Roshan, who is also in quarantine with his family, has shared some photos with his children, Hrehaan and Hridaan on social media.

He posted a video of his trip to Botswana, a place he had visited with his children a couple of years ago. Interestingly, the video comes along with a philosophical message that the superstar shared.

