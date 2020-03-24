Hrithik Roshan shares photos from his trip to Botswana with his children.

While the Bollywood industry is under lockdown like most other sectors, our Bollywood stars are in quarantine and spending time with their families. Similarly, Hrithik Roshan, who is also in quarantine with his family, has shared some photos with his children, Hrehaan and Hridaan on social media.
He posted a video of his trip to Botswana, a place he had visited with his children a couple of years ago. Interestingly, the video comes along with a philosophical message that the superstar shared.
Hrithik has mentioned what a different kind of self-isolation was like in nature back then. He wrote about how this quarantine was also similar, but the situations were different by saying, "Let's go back to different types of self-isolation when we slept under the stars with no one miles away except foxes, wildebeests, snakes, and lizards."
Botswana is known to be one of the nerve centers for all nature lovers as it is home to exceptional wildlife. The Roshans visited the Makgadikgadi Pan as Hrithik wrote in his publication: "The Makgadikgadi Pan is a salt flat located in the middle of the dry savannah of northeast Botswana. It is one of the largest salt flats in the world. A larger area than Switzerland. Adventures 2015. #neverstopexploring #neverstopcreating #adventurers #BFF #staycurious #funtakeswork ".
The actor also thanked his tour guide, Super, in the hope that he was fit and well. He said, "Our guide's name was Super. My dear Super, if you see this, I hope you are safe and healthy. Ray, Ridz and I remember you fondly." Isn't it amazing?
