How your favorite housewives spend their time during quarantine

The real housewives of the quarantine.

To take precautionary measures against COVID-19, many of our favorite Bravo stars are practicing social distancing. Yes, the real housewives from all over the country have put on their best loungewear and are staying at home.

So how do these Bravolebrities spend their time in quarantine? Thankfully, the Real Housewives of New York City stars Luann de Lesseps, Tinsley Mortimer Y Jill Zarin everyone has shared how they keep themselves busy during this time.

For Tinsley, it's about health and wellness. In fact, Tinsley saluted him from his personal gym in the exclusive video above.

"During this really uncertain time and, you know, we're all locked up at home, I'm just trying to stay super sane," shared the reality star. "So I'm working as hard as I can, trying not to put on weight. All the junk food I have of course got is stocked."

Outside of this wellness plan, the Rhony The star revealed that she has also been consuming her "Bravo's favorite shows." Not to mention, Tinsley has been enjoying a cocktail or two in his luxurious bar.