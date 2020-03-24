How your favorite housewives spend their time during quarantine

The real housewives of the quarantine.
To take precautionary measures against COVID-19, many of our favorite Bravo stars are practicing social distancing. Yes, the real housewives from all over the country have put on their best loungewear and are staying at home.
So how do these Bravolebrities spend their time in quarantine? Thankfully, the Real Housewives of New York City stars Luann de Lesseps, Tinsley Mortimer Y Jill Zarin everyone has shared how they keep themselves busy during this time.
For Tinsley, it's about health and wellness. In fact, Tinsley saluted him from his personal gym in the exclusive video above.
"During this really uncertain time and, you know, we're all locked up at home, I'm just trying to stay super sane," shared the reality star. "So I'm working as hard as I can, trying not to put on weight. All the junk food I have of course got is stocked."
Outside of this wellness plan, the Rhony The star revealed that she has also been consuming her "Bravo's favorite shows." Not to mention, Tinsley has been enjoying a cocktail or two in his luxurious bar.
"This is what I find that keeps me sane during this time," Tinsley said as he sipped a glass of red wine.
And if this wasn't fun enough, Tinsley revealed that his favorite coasters are from his police photo.
At Luann's house, the once countess was walking down the path of memories. According to his images, she was in the middle of putting together photo albums when she started recording. The artist from "Feelin & # 39; Jovani,quot; certainly found some gems while showing pictures of the Rhony premiere party for season 8 of her daughter Victory16th birthday party and a charity event with Bette Midler.
"It was then that we planted trees in Harlem with Bette Midler," Luann broadcast as he examined the many images.
Thanks for the memories, Luann!
Jill may be in Florida with her loved ones, but she made it clear that she is not on vacation. Specifically, the Rhony The veteran explained how important it is to maintain a routine during this time.
"We're busy doing a lot! It's really important at times like this that you have a routine," Jill said. "We get up at 7:30. We get up, we're going to play tennis, all three of us."
According to Jill, once they come back and shower, they dress for the day and she works a little. At night, Jill said she tackles more relaxing activities, like knitting or a puzzle.
He even encouraged fans to go to JillZarin.com to follow his next knitting project.
On how other real women are spending their time, including Dolores Catania, D & # 39; Andra Simmons Y Emily SimpsonBe sure to watch the second exclusive video above!
Real New York Housewives Season 12 premieres Thursday, April 2 at 9 p.m. in Bravo!
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
%MINIFYHTML99b361da9357f6695cd6d5f38a0e0cad13%