How Sadie Robertson is helping future brides during the coronavirus

Sadie Robertson wants to spread a little love during these difficult times.
As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to affect important milestones such as graduations, parties, and weddings, the Duck dynasty Star has decided to make a difference for more than a few girlfriends.
"I know that many people are being affected by COVID-19 in many different ways, but a group of people who have been especially in my heart lately are the ones who have had to cancel / postpone their weddings due to the circumstances," Sadie said. shared on Instagram. "As a bride last year, I know how much planning, scheduling, anticipation, and excitement comes with your wedding day. I've been haunting my brain with what I can do to help, and I know that nothing can solve the frustration that would come from having to cancel or postpone your wedding, but I would love to cheer you on what would have been your big day. "
Sadie asked fans to leave her wedding day on her Instagram page. He also invited fans to share some details about their special day so they could send "something small that day to lift their spirits."
Lo and behold, in just one day, Sadie received over 40,000 comments and thousands of forms.
"Wow, I can't believe how many of her weddings are affected right now and I'm so sorry to hear that," she wrote on Instagram Tuesday afternoon. "We are working on our little quarantine butts to get the amount of gifts to send to you 🙂 But with the large amount we had to limit it to 5,000 brides for now. We want EVERYONE to feel seen and celebrated."
In November 2019, Sadie said "Yes, I want,quot; Christian huff at her parents' home in West Monroe, Louisiana. Then they enjoyed a tropical honeymoon in paradise.
Ultimately, best-selling author and podcast presenter has a message for each and every couple they encounter on air on their special wedding day.
"You are not alone, you are so seen, I have spoken to a couple of people who have been affected by weddings and I know there are many more," she shared on Instagram. "Sending a lot of love to all of you girls, XO,quot;.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
