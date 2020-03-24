How Sadie Robertson is helping future brides during the coronavirus

Sadie Robertson wants to spread a little love during these difficult times.

%MINIFYHTML99a36a2af953e5c50e23cf10f832d4eb13% %MINIFYHTML99a36a2af953e5c50e23cf10f832d4eb14%

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to affect important milestones such as graduations, parties, and weddings, the Duck dynasty Star has decided to make a difference for more than a few girlfriends.

%MINIFYHTML99a36a2af953e5c50e23cf10f832d4eb15% %MINIFYHTML99a36a2af953e5c50e23cf10f832d4eb16%

"I know that many people are being affected by COVID-19 in many different ways, but a group of people who have been especially in my heart lately are the ones who have had to cancel / postpone their weddings due to the circumstances," Sadie said. shared on Instagram. "As a bride last year, I know how much planning, scheduling, anticipation, and excitement comes with your wedding day. I've been haunting my brain with what I can do to help, and I know that nothing can solve the frustration that would come from having to cancel or postpone your wedding, but I would love to cheer you on what would have been your big day. "

Sadie asked fans to leave her wedding day on her Instagram page. He also invited fans to share some details about their special day so they could send "something small that day to lift their spirits."