How postponing the Olympics will override other important events

Tuesday's expected but surprising decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympics due to the coronavirus could have a ripple effect at other major events, especially the athletics and swimming world championships.

While the International Olympic Committee has yet to set a new date for the Tokyo Games other than "no later than the summer of 2021,quot;, the revised schedule will certainly have a strong impact on two of the event's major sports. .

The 2021 World Athletics Championships are slated for next summer in Eugene, Oregon, which is building a new 30,000-capacity stadium on the site of historic Hayward Field. The next world water sports championships will be held at approximately the same time in Fukuoka, Japan.

Paul Doyle, one of athletics' most influential agents, believes the track worlds should be postponed until the summer of 2022, in the midst of what is essentially a year out of sport.

"That makes more sense," he said. “There will be no world championships in 2022, so if we move it to 2022 that solves a lot of problems. If you put them in the same year, it's not just having Olympics and worlds the same year. How do you select the teams?

This will be the first time the event is held every two years in the United States.

Now, it's all about the moment.

Track worlds are scheduled for August 6-15, which obviously won't work if the Tokyo Olympics are delayed a full year to occupy roughly the same spot on the calendar as this year's games – July 24 to August. 9)

If the Olympics are held in April or May, an idea that seems to be under serious consideration, the track worlds could go ahead with their plans.

Still, Doyle said it would be better to delay the world championships until 2022.

"I don't think putting them in the same year makes much sense, especially when really in 2022, it should be relatively easy," he said. "I don't know all the complexities of the city of Eugene. I imagine that having a little more time could be good."

Swimming also celebrates its biggest event outside of the Olympics in odd years.

The 2021 water championships, which in addition to swimming also include scuba diving, water polo, art swimming, open water swimming and the non-Olympic sport of deep diving, are scheduled for July 16 to August. 1 in Fukuoka, which is about 675 miles (1,088 km) southwest of Tokyo on the island of Kyushu.

Again, that moment will not work if the Olympics are moved to the summer of 2021.

But Cornel Marculescu, executive director of the world governing body FINA, said there is no chance that the next worlds will fall again until 2022.

"No, no, no, no, no, no," he said defiantly to The Associated Press by phone.

Marculescu said the IOC is considering two options for the Summer Games, which will have a direct impact on FINA's next move.

"If they do it in the summer, then (we will have to change) the dates (of the world championships)," he said. "If they do it at the beginning of the year, we may not need to touch the dates. All we do is wait to see what the IOC decision is."

If the IOC goes with a summer date, FINA would have to decide whether to hold its world championships before or after the Olympics.

A fall date seems highly likely, as it would not conflict with the US Olympic swimming events. USA They generally take place about a month before games.

"Before or after?" Marculescu asked rhetorically. "I do not know."

The other member of the Big Three of the Olympic Games is gymnastics, which organizes its world championships every non-Olympic year.

The 2021 event is scheduled for Copenhagen, Denmark, but not until October 18-24, so it should not be directly affected by the Olympic postponement. However, training schedules and other competitions would have to be changed.

The world governing body said it will do "everything necessary to adapt its calendar of events to the new dates,quot; of the Olympic Games.

Swimming coach Bob Bowman, best known for his work with retired great Olympian Michael Phelps, said he is looking forward to the opportunity to prepare for the Olympics without a major event the year before. In addition to the worlds every two years, the Pan Pacific Championships are held two years before the Olympics.

"It will be nice to have a low-key summer for the first time," said Bowman. “We can enter without having to prepare for an important event, such as worlds or Pan Pacs. It seems that something always comes up. Not having that will give us a real advantage over the preparation time they need. "

AP sports writers Andrew Dampf in Rome and Pat Graham in Denver contributed to this report.