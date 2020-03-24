Hosts take a hit after Airbnb expands "mitigating circumstances,quot; refund policy during coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Airbnb was allowing travelers to cancel their reservations and get full refunds, with no fees or penalties during the coronavirus pandemic, but some hosts say the policy affects them unfairly.

The policy applies to existing bookings for Airbnb stays and experiences made on or before March 14, 2020, with registration dates between March 14, 2020 and April 14, 2020, according to a statement.

The only exception was domestic travel in Mainland China, where the normal refund policy will be reinstated starting April 1.

Some hosts were unhappy with the new policy that said Airbnb forced them to bear most of the cost of the refund and did not give them a say in the decision, according to Business Insider.

"This is a free travel insurance policy at our cost," said Evan Lohr, who manages three Airbnb properties in Santa Cruz, California. "It is much more difficult for us. It is not really fair."

San Francisco-based Airbnb defended the move.

"We understand this announcement will have an impact on hosts around the world, many of whom depend on the economy they generate on Airbnb," said the San Francisco-based company. "We will work in the coming days and weeks to identify tools and initiatives to support our hosts during these difficult times."

Airbnb lists rooms, apartments and houses in more than 81,000 cities around the world.