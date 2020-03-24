Hollywood Burbank airport to close parking lot as traffic plunges – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Hollywood Burbank Airport is closing many of its parking lots in response to a dramatic drop in traffic.

The airport will temporarily shut down parking lots A and C along with the valet parking "due to lower demand," authorities said.

Passengers will be instructed to park their vehicles in Lot E or the short-term parking structure, allowing them to park nearby and walk to the terminal.

Flight operations will continue at Hollywood Burbank even as speculation grows as to whether many of Southern California's largest airports will remain open.

Los Angeles International Airport said flight operations would continue this week after a police officer assigned to the airport tested positive for coronavirus.

In response, LAX installed more than 250 additional hand sanitizer stations and increased deep cleaning throughout the airport, targeting "high contact,quot; areas at the airport, such as handrails, escalators, elevator buttons, and bathroom doors.

Several airlines have reduced flight times, so guests are advised to check with their airlines before heading to the airport.