Hitmaka accuses woman of harassing him: model says she was whipped with a gun

Hitmaka, aka Yung Berg, was accused by a woman of hitting her with a gun and brutally hitting her on March 14. Just a few days later, he responded via Instagram with surveillance footage and his own side of the story.

Talia Tilley is a model and military vet who claims she was dating the producer. She explained to the media that the music artist physically assaulted her, resulting in a closed head injury, a closed fracture of the nasal bone, and facial lacerations.

The photos of the woman were posted online, causing social media to criticize the former reality star, who was also said to be abusive towards Masika Kalysha at one point.

However, Hitmaka released her own statement and videos of men who broke into her home. He claims that he was being harassed by the woman he was not dating at all.

Through Instagram, Hitmaka said: "I could have been killed inside my house on Saturday and I would like to take advantage of this moment and thank all my family, friends and colleagues who have communicated regarding the issue of sending love and positive energy. " This video is very alarming for all my music partners and for living in the Los Angeles area, please be safe and control who you allow in your home. I made a crucial mistake that could cost me my life. THIS WOMAN WAS NEVER MY GF. I will not go into this further and let my lawyers move forward accordingly. Please stay safe in these tragic times not just for me but for everyone. "

Since his statement, he has continued to produce and promote songs by G-Eazy, Tamar Braxton, and more.

Meanwhile, Talia defended herself in a message obtained by The Blast.

‘I want to answer the accusations against me. They are completely false. At no time during the assault on me, the police were called to their residence for any robbery or suspicious activity that occurred in their backyard. I have not been and will never be part of what they accuse me of. In fact, he was the only person physically injured and the only person who called the police that morning. I am an honest and decent woman from a military family. I've always had a good character and people who know me personally would never question it. I never threatened anyone or committed any crime. "

Tilley went on to explain that, in addition to the physical and emotional pain he's been through, his reputation has been tarnished.

She has hired Lisa Bloom to represent her.



