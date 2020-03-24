Hiring of area companies due to increased business during the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

– For those who have lost their jobs due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there are several companies looking to fill hundreds of thousands of positions.

Vanessa Rosales with Food 4 Less said her company is looking to hire multiple people for its warehouses and retail stores.

"Personally, I am excited that we can provide something, an immediate community need right now, a lot of people are out of a job," she said. “So personally, I am very proud to work for a company that can offer that in a time of need. And from the company's point of view, they are just as excited and eager to put some great people through our doors. "

%MINIFYHTML3e074b707a2ec0e9835d7b3efb9fe5a813% %MINIFYHTML3e074b707a2ec0e9835d7b3efb9fe5a814%

RELATED: Coronavirus: 128 New Cases, 4,700 Tested in Los Angeles County

%MINIFYHTML3e074b707a2ec0e9835d7b3efb9fe5a815% %MINIFYHTML3e074b707a2ec0e9835d7b3efb9fe5a816%

Dollar Tree and Albertsons are also accepting applications, Walmart said it plans to add 150,000 new positions, and 7-Eleven said it is looking to add up to 20,000 jobs due to the increase in business.

Amazon, after seeing an increase in online orders, said it is looking to hire 100,000 people. The retail giant is also raising the minimum wage to $ 17 an hour through April.

"I started worrying about how everything was going to turn out," said a warehouse worker.

Domino’s Pizza said it expects to hire about 10,000 people, primarily delivery drivers and pizza makers, as millions of Americans have started ordering rather than leaving.

Erewhon in Santa Monica is also hiring, along with Vons and several Whole Foods locations throughout Los Angeles County.