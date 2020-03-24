Here's an updated list of positive cases – Up News Info Detroit

– The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 1,328 as of Monday afternoon with 15 deaths.

Here is a list of the cases, including 15 deaths, in the state:

Washtenaw County, three adult men, all with international travel backgrounds.

Detroit, adult woman with unknown travel history.

Oakland County, adult woman with contact with a person with COVID-19.

Detroit, adult female with contact with a person with COVID-19.

Macomb County, adult woman with unknown travel history.

Oakland County, male child in contact with a person with COVID-19

Kent County, adult male with unknown travel history and unknown contact history.

Oakland County, adult male with unknown travel and contact history.

Wayne County, adult male with unknown travel and contact history.

Ottawa County, adult woman with unknown travel and contact history.

Clair County, adult female with contact with a person with COVID-19.

Macomb County, two adult males with no reported travel or contact.

Wayne County, adult male with no reported travel or contact.

Oakland County, adult man with a history of international travel.

Oakland County, adult male with no travel or contact history.

Detroit, adult woman with no travel or contact history.

Kent County, adult man with a history of domestic travel.

15 people have died from the virus: four in Detroit, one in Oakland, one in Wayne County, one in Macomb County, one in Washtenaw County and one in Grand Rapids.

Wayne County, a man in his 50s died early Wednesday at a Beaumont hospital.

Wayne County, an 81-year-old man died of a coronavirus at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

Oakland County, a woman in her 50s died and also had underlying health problems before contracting the virus.

Washtenaw County, elderly, adult male with underlying health problems. Her death was the first attributed to COVID-19 in the county where health officials said an increasing number of cases now indicate "community spread." Community spread means that it is not clear how an infected person contracted the virus and its origin cannot be traced.



COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

Fever.

Cough.

Short of breath

