Henry Ford Hospital Supply Shortage – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML678736f9dcba4ab66f1fb029762255d511% %MINIFYHTML678736f9dcba4ab66f1fb029762255d512%

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Staff working on the front line at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit with COVID-19 patients say they are concerned about the extreme shortage of supplies. Now they are asking for the public's help.

COVID-19 went from two confirmed cases on March 10 to now more than 1,000 confirmed cases in Michigan. This steady climb is demanding, especially for medical professionals.

%MINIFYHTML678736f9dcba4ab66f1fb029762255d513% %MINIFYHTML678736f9dcba4ab66f1fb029762255d514%

"We are actively working with these patients who are discarded or who actually have COVID-19," said Alexandria Ballard-Sims.

%MINIFYHTML678736f9dcba4ab66f1fb029762255d515% %MINIFYHTML678736f9dcba4ab66f1fb029762255d516%

Being on the front line of COVID-19, Sims, an ICU nurse, says this puts her and other colleagues at extreme risk.

She says that all of this comes to them extremely quickly and supplies go even faster.

Sims also said that there is a special need for a certain type of mask.

“Having the supplies is one of the most worrying things for me. Masks, which have the current N95 mask, "said Sims.

Sims says the N95 mask protects staff better than a traditional surgical mask, but it is becoming increasingly difficult to come by.

She says that as an added layer of caution, her unit is also fit for a P100 respiratory mask.

This shows the seriousness of the situation, which is why he called on social networks.

"We are really trying to get people and our community involved and can donate right now," he said.

Sims says that in addition to N95 masks, they also need safety glasses, disposable gowns and latex-free gloves, surgical caps, wipes, bleach, and disinfectant.

Those items can be dropped off at the loading dock at 1 Ford Place in Detroit, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. at 4 p.m.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.