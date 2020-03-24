Hello MLB! When baseball returns, more microphone broadcasts please

%MINIFYHTML934a5307169b22ef5e844bf0fdcd626411% %MINIFYHTML934a5307169b22ef5e844bf0fdcd626412%

You may recall that many years ago, Atlanta Braves All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman played in a spring training game with a Hall of Fame third baseman screeching in his ear as he tried to guess which pitch he was going. to be a fastball.

Chipper Jones, the Atlanta legend, was in the ESPN broadcast booth, along with the regular ESPN broadcast team, and the jokes between Freeman, who was ready for the game, and the folks in the booth were great entertainment .

The best part, though? Freeman was at first with two outs when a pop-up window was thrown in the air. "Here we go. See this! There's wind, boys! There's wind, there's wind!" As he ran around the scoring bases, when the windswept baseball fell to the ground and everyone in the cabin howled from laughter.

Of course, this did not happen years ago. It happened not even three weeks ago, in early March, although everything that happened before the truth of the coronavirus pandemic really seems to have happened a long time ago. Here are some highlights from Freeman's microphone experience, which immediately went viral on social media.

Freeman was not the only player with a microphone during a television broadcast this spring. The Cubs had a game, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo were outstanding, the Mets had a game, as did the Mariners, the Red Sox, and others. Each one caused a stir on social networks. Each played a chord with fans and players alike. Each made the TV viewing experience more enjoyable, and that's what all of us, MLB, fans and gamers, want.

At some point in the future, although no one knows when, baseball will return. Finally we will have our Opening Day and once again we will hear the outbreak of the bat, the outbreak of the receiver's glove and the roar of the crowd.

And we have a request: more, please.

More players went up. More jokes. More insight. More personalities More laughs More discarded words. More authenticity Deeper in baseball. More of everything, please.

This was not the first microphone experience, of course. We've seen guys play in the spring before, and during exhibition events like the All-Star Game. Those have also been great.

But again: more, please.

Sporting News was in spring training when the Freeman game aired and we asked players what they thought about the microphone concept. First, this: Do you like it? That answer was a resounding yes.

"This is all you need to know: I saw a baseball game. Sean Doolittle saw a baseball game at home, of his own free will, because he thought it was great," the Nationals reliever told SN. “Between the movie I watch, and sitting in the bullpen for about eight innings watching a game, I get enough baseball. I usually want a break when I'm out. But it was great. "

Doolittle saw the Mets play against the Cardinals.

"He was changing the channel and I caught him," he said. "And Jeff McNeil was in the middle of a sentence and hits a double from the left center and I was like, 'That's sick.' That's really cool, you know? I think it's fun."

The Cardinals had no microphone in that game, but they were part of the fun, whether or not they knew what they were getting into.

"I got to first base and Pete (Alonso) said to me, 'Hey, I just want to let you know that I'm hot right now.' I thought, 'Is it hot like it's hot outside? & # 39; "recalled Cardinal infielder Tommy Edman. with a laugh "And then I heard him talk to himself and found out, 'Oh, he's got a microphone on.' I had no idea what he was talking about at first."

Lance McCullers Jr., spent the spring healthy and preparing to return to the majors after a year recovering from Tommy John surgery. His Astros were not part of one of the microphone sets, but he has been friends with Alonso since high school and spoke to his friend.

"He really likes it. He believes it is a useful tool to help grow the game, for baseball personalities to come to light, "McCullers told SN." Baseball players are some of the most marketable people in the world of sports, but they are not marketed at all. Regardless of why it has become that way, all we can do now is try to move forward and focus more. "

And that's the question we asked players: How is baseball advancing with this idea that, while not exactly novel, the NFL has been cheating on players since 1967, and Steve Sabol's NFL Films company helped the Soccer popularity will skyrocket? Powerful tool as MLB tries to solve its seemingly everlasting player marketing problems.

SN asked about the possibility of making microphone opportunities a regular part of regular season games.

"I imagine it's going to happen," said Nationals manager Davey Martinez. "This game evolves every day. It's fun."

We also contacted MLB. In talking to both parties, it became clear that some guidelines would be necessary. Let's start with this: An MLB source said the league is always interested in bringing fans closer to the game, but the league also recognizes and respects the concentration and focus necessary to play in an MLB game.

That follows almost exactly what the players told SN.

"Full interviews can be great during spring training," Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty said, "but when you're really trying to compete in a regular-season game, it's a little bit different when you go to the plate and that game. It really matters to your team's record for wins and losses, that game or a turn at bat could be the difference.

"I couldn't have someone trying to have a conversation with me when I was trying to pitch. Now if I was a microphone and you could hear us coming and going in the booth, that's different."

OK, so the full interviews in the field are gone, and that's fine. They are fun but far from necessary. The NFL's success with microphone players on the field was never about interviews. It was always about letting the players be themselves and showing those personalities to the fans. That concept works in baseball, too, although not everyone would be on board.

However, that was not the only question.

"The little battery you have to hold could become a side detractor," said Josh Reddick. "You are so used to your uniform being a certain way, so you feel something there that is not normally there, that could throw you in the batting box." You never know. It could be an uncomfortable level that you don't want to deal with. Some boys probably wouldn't bother, but many boys would probably pass in the regular season. "

So not everyone is inside. Great. No problem. Anyway, I don't need to talk about the 26 players on the list. Not all 26 players have the type of personality that MLB wants to sell anyway. One, maybe two boys per game.

And, as the MLB source noted, live listening has not been part of the equation in the past. With good reason.

"It would also have to be censored," Edman said. "You don't want to be hitting and worrying about what you're saying. You want to focus on your at-bat. If you missed a pitch and say, 'Oh yeah,' and you worry about it."

"I'm sure some of that will beep! Beep! Beep! Beep!" Martinez said with a smile. "But it's fun to listen to them and watch them interact."

Again, fine. No problem. So, with the constraints in mind: there are no real interviews for players in action, nothing live and only players who want to get involved – let's explain this idea when baseball finally returns, either in 2020 or, God forbid (for what would be average coronavirus has done globally) in 2021.

And even skeptical players, as they see the benefits, would come. The MLBPA should include an idea that will showcase the best personalities in the sport.

"There could be some of us, myself included, that might feel a little strange putting on a microphone for a game," Doolittle said. "It would be a little different. But I think the more guys that do it, the more guys in the league would feel more comfortable doing it. It won't be seen as something someone is doing just to get attention or something. I think we've already seen it. good it's for the game. "

Have the players raise the microphone during batting practice, in the bullpen and on the bench. Share clips generously throughout a game. And not only with national broadcasts on ESPN and FOX, but also on local networks.

National broadcasts have had microphones on base in the past, for "Sunday Night Baseball,quot; and for postseason games, but they make that a regular feature. And put the cameras on the bases for new but unobtrusive angles, too, not to go back to the NFL, but think about how fun the pylon camera is, and really show a different view of the sport.

Give people what they clearly want.

"We have incredible fans in baseball," said McCullers. “There is so much emphasis on shortening the game, or this and that, but in baseball the fans we have are incredible, and television and income are increasing every year. That comes from somewhere. The big narrative is that people don't like baseball, or whatever, but I don't think using different ways to grow the game is a bad thing. Anything within reason is great. Maybe more things during PA? That could be great. "

He stopped for a moment.

"There is definitely an opportunity," he said. "People like this."