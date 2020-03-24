Heidi Klum's tests are negative for coronavirus, but even nurses are "a bad cold"

%MINIFYHTML07ee7c1a3e06077a25680f89d3750afd11% %MINIFYHTML07ee7c1a3e06077a25680f89d3750afd12%

The judge of & # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39; He shares a photo of her lying on the grass as she reveals that her test result has turned negative after 14 days in quarantine.

Heidi klum You can now breathe a sigh of relief. The German supermodel has revealed that she failed the coronavirus test, after quarantining and staying away from her husband. Tom Kaulitz amid fears of catching COVID-19.

The 43-year-old beauty gave an update on her health in an Instagram post on Tuesday, March 24. He shared a photo of her lying on the grass under the blue sky, looking relaxed as she closed her eyes. "Day 14 to stay HoME," he captioned it, adding the hashtag # covid_19negative.

When a fan asked him, "How do you feel?" Heidi further explained her condition, saying that what was initially thought of as the coronavirus symptoms was simply "a cold." She answered the fans' question, "Much better, thanks. I just have a bad cold and try to get over it. I send love to you and everyone."

Heidi previously scared her fans after she had to stay out of the recording of "America has talent"because she felt sick. He"Catwalk Project"The host revealed that she was feeling" feverish "and decided to isolate herself at home. She stayed away from her husband Tom, who also felt ill after returning from the tour.

"Like many of you, I have also been ill all week and unfortunately my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago also feels ill. To be sure, we will stay separate until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (which we were finally able to get today) back, "Klum wrote in her Instagram post on March 15." We don't want to spread germs and risk others getting sick … even each other! To hug and kiss him, is more important to do the right thing and not spread further. "

However, the same day Tom was seen going to a grocery store with his twin brother. Bill Kaulitz, who later stated that Tom tested negative for coronavirus. "But my brother recovered the results of his exams and he is negative," defended Tom's departure.

Heidi also confirmed on Monday, March 16, that her husband "is fine, his returned negative." He added that he had not yet obtained his result at that time.