Health and Mental Health Resources During Caronavirus Closure – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Texans can dial 2-1-1 (option 6) for information on COVID-19 and local community resources on health care, utilities, food, housing, and more. Due to demand, waiting times can be high.
The State Department of Health Services has established a COVID-19 Call Center and set up an email box to receive incoming questions from the general public. Email: [email protected] DSHS COVID-19 Call Center: 877-570-9779 or 2-1-1
Access the latest information and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
Texas Department of State Health Services website
WHO (World Health Organization) website
Prevention:
How to protect yourself
Disinfect your home
Preparing your home for COVID-19
List of effective cleaners suggested by the Biocide Chemistry Center
Health resources:
symptom
What to do if you are sick
What to do if someone else in your home is sick
North Texas Health Services: Primary Health Care, Counseling Services, Women's Health, Prenatal Care, Pediatrics, and a Patient Prescription Assistance Program. MORE HERE
PediPlace – Primary pediatric health care for children who are uninsured and / or who receive Medicaid and CHIP benefits. MORE HERE
Period.org: Serving underserved communities with monthly supplies. Note: products must be requested by a non-profit organization. MORE HERE
Baylor Scott & White Health has a screening questionnaire that can be taken online or via a mobile app. To install the app on your mobile device, simply text BETTER to 88408 to send it to your phone. NOTE: You must sign up for a Baylor Scott & White Health account. Baylor Scott and White Health Corona Virus Information
JPS Health Network Coronavirus Helpline: 817-920-7000
Texas Health Resources COVID-19 Consumer Hotline 682-236-7601. Call the Texas Health Coronavirus hotline 24 hours a day to speak to a nurse.
Mental health resources:
CDC: Mental Health and Coping During COVID-19
PBS Kids: How to Talk to Your Kids About Coronavirus
Dealing With Stress During Outbreaks of Infectious Diseases
For those facing mental problems during the COVID-19 pandemic, call the ICare MHMR (My Health My Resources) call center at 817-335-3022
Virtual Substance Abuse Recovery Resources:
Alcoholics Anonymous
Narcotics Anonymous
Local government resources
Collin County
Dallas County
Denton County
Tarrant county
Argyle City
City of arlington
Aubrey City
Carrollton City
Celina City
Coppell city
Corinth city
Denton town
Dallas city
Flower Mound City
City of frisco
City of fort worth
Haslet City
Highland Village
Justin city
Krugerville City
Dallas Lake City
Lewisville City
Little Elm City
Plane city
Roanoke City
Sanger City
Southlake City
Colony city