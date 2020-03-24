Health and Mental Health Resources During Caronavirus Closure – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML8132b4bcf9912bf22dfc1ab1fc8e489e11% %MINIFYHTML8132b4bcf9912bf22dfc1ab1fc8e489e12%

– Our community is working to "flatten the curve,quot; and minimize the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, but many northern Texans will still need health and mental health resources during this time.

Texans can dial 2-1-1 (option 6) for information on COVID-19 and local community resources on health care, utilities, food, housing, and more. Due to demand, waiting times can be high.

The State Department of Health Services has established a COVID-19 Call Center and set up an email box to receive incoming questions from the general public. Email: [email protected] DSHS COVID-19 Call Center: 877-570-9779 or 2-1-1

%MINIFYHTML8132b4bcf9912bf22dfc1ab1fc8e489e13% %MINIFYHTML8132b4bcf9912bf22dfc1ab1fc8e489e14%

Access the latest information and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

%MINIFYHTML8132b4bcf9912bf22dfc1ab1fc8e489e15% %MINIFYHTML8132b4bcf9912bf22dfc1ab1fc8e489e16%

Texas Department of State Health Services website

WHO (World Health Organization) website

Prevention:

How to protect yourself

Disinfect your home

Preparing your home for COVID-19

List of effective cleaners suggested by the Biocide Chemistry Center

Health resources:

symptom

What to do if you are sick

What to do if someone else in your home is sick

North Texas Health Services: Primary Health Care, Counseling Services, Women's Health, Prenatal Care, Pediatrics, and a Patient Prescription Assistance Program. MORE HERE

PediPlace – Primary pediatric health care for children who are uninsured and / or who receive Medicaid and CHIP benefits. MORE HERE

Period.org: Serving underserved communities with monthly supplies. Note: products must be requested by a non-profit organization. MORE HERE

Baylor Scott & White Health has a screening questionnaire that can be taken online or via a mobile app. To install the app on your mobile device, simply text BETTER to 88408 to send it to your phone. NOTE: You must sign up for a Baylor Scott & White Health account. Baylor Scott and White Health Corona Virus Information

JPS Health Network Coronavirus Helpline: 817-920-7000

Texas Health Resources COVID-19 Consumer Hotline 682-236-7601. Call the Texas Health Coronavirus hotline 24 hours a day to speak to a nurse.

Mental health resources:

CDC: Mental Health and Coping During COVID-19

PBS Kids: How to Talk to Your Kids About Coronavirus

Dealing With Stress During Outbreaks of Infectious Diseases

For those facing mental problems during the COVID-19 pandemic, call the ICare MHMR (My Health My Resources) call center at 817-335-3022

Virtual Substance Abuse Recovery Resources:

Alcoholics Anonymous

Narcotics Anonymous

Local government resources

Collin County

Dallas County

Denton County

Tarrant county

Argyle City

City of arlington

Aubrey City

Carrollton City

Celina City

Coppell city

Corinth city

Denton town

Dallas city

Flower Mound City

City of frisco

City of fort worth

Haslet City

Highland Village

Justin city

Krugerville City

Dallas Lake City

Lewisville City

Little Elm City

Plane city

Roanoke City

Sanger City

Southlake City

Colony city