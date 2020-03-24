HBO Use Now Over 40% Amid Coronavirus Crisis – Deadline

It is not a big surprise, but there is more evidence here that transmission and linear audience are major beneficiaries of the current coronavirus crisis.

HBO has seen gains on all of its platforms, according to WarnerMedia. HBO usage levels now since Saturday, March 14, a week after the reality of the crisis became apparent and more people began to curl up in their homes, have been the highest seen since last summer, with the time spent on the platform over 40% from Your four-week average.

Findings from the research team at WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer reveal that the portfolio's overall view, including traditional connected devices and smart TV, grew nearly 20% last week compared to the previous four weeks, with increasingly steep week increases. The biggest increases come from connected devices, according to the researchers, and non-traditional consumption has accelerated among younger demonstrations as streaming behavior increases.

Related story How & # 39; Westworld & # 39; Talk to today's coronavirus climate: Director / EP Richard J. Lewis in tonight's episode & # 39; The Winter Line & # 39; and Maeve's return

While earnings were expected for HBO's No. 1 series Westworld When he released his new season and other recent original HBO series, EuphoriaThe audience has also doubled in its 4-week average, with Big Little Lies, Chernobyl, Game of Thrones Y Its dark materials all up to more than 50%.

During the most recent week, daily compulsive viewing of more than 3 episodes of HBO series content increased 65% from the previous four weeks.

Among the documentary titles, Ebola: the story of the doctor Ranked among the most viewed titles on the platform this week, with views more than seven times higher than in recent weeks. Classic series like The wire it nearly tripled its recent audience, and both Sex and the city Y The sopranos it almost doubled its audience.

Movie viewing also increased 70% last week from its four-week average. The recent releases of Fast and Furious Gifts: Hobbs and Shaw Y X-Men: Dark Phoenix delivered significant blows along with Armageddon, Black Swan Y Apocalypse now, according to research.

In addition to HBO's broadcast statistics, linear display is also available for WarnerMedia's TNT, TBS, and TruTV networks. TNT and TBS are currently ranked # 1 and # 2, respectively, in net total audience earnings for days and prime sales (7p-12a) versus the previous four weeks between P18-49 for non-ad cable networks. Both TBS and truTV are benefiting from increases in Kids and Teens' PUT (People Using Television) levels, attracting joint viewing of titles like friends Y Impractical pranksters.

The premium cabler has also seen increased interest in the movie. Contagion. Currently available on Cinemax's on-demand and digital platforms, the film has been ranked as the title track in the past two weeks.