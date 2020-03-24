Harvard President and his wife test positive for COVID-19

%MINIFYHTML5a04826e43b7bf374a7d54398c8a15ad11% %MINIFYHTML5a04826e43b7bf374a7d54398c8a15ad12%

Harvard President Larry Bacow and his wife Adele tested positive for COVID-19, it announced Tuesday afternoon.

In a letter to the university community, Bacow wrote that he and his wife started having symptoms on Sunday, including a cough, then a fever with chills and muscle aches. On Monday, they contacted their doctors and were tested for the virus. They received confirmation of the positive results on Tuesday.

The couple will remain at home for two weeks in isolation while they recover, Bacow wrote.

Bacow is the 29th President of Harvard. Prior to his time at Harvard, he was president of Tufts University from 2001 to 2011, according to his biography on the Harvard website.

"This virus can depress anyone," said Bacow. "We all need to be vigilant and follow guidelines to limit our contact with others."

Read the full letter below: