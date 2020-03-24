Harvard President and his wife test positive for COVID-19

Harvard President Larry Bacow and his wife Adele tested positive for COVID-19, it announced Tuesday afternoon.
In a letter to the university community, Bacow wrote that he and his wife started having symptoms on Sunday, including a cough, then a fever with chills and muscle aches. On Monday, they contacted their doctors and were tested for the virus. They received confirmation of the positive results on Tuesday.
The couple will remain at home for two weeks in isolation while they recover, Bacow wrote.
Bacow is the 29th President of Harvard. Prior to his time at Harvard, he was president of Tufts University from 2001 to 2011, according to his biography on the Harvard website.
"This virus can depress anyone," said Bacow. "We all need to be vigilant and follow guidelines to limit our contact with others."
Read the full letter below:
Dear members of the Harvard community:
Earlier today, Adele and I learned that we had positive results for COVID-19. We started experiencing symptoms on Sunday (first cough, then fever, chills, and muscle aches) and contacted our doctors on Monday. We tested ourselves yesterday and received the results a few minutes ago. We wanted to share this news with all of you as soon as possible.
None of us know how we have contracted the virus, but the good news, if there is any, is that far fewer people crossed our path recently than is often the case. We started working from home and completely limited our contact with others on March 14 to comply with the recommendations to adopt social distancing measures. In accordance with standard protocols, the Department of Public Health will contact anyone with whom we have had close contact during the past fourteen days.
We will take the time we need to rest and recover during a two week isolation at home. I am fortunate to have a great team, and many of my colleagues will take on more responsibility in the coming weeks as Adele and I focus only on recovering. Thanks in advance for your good wishes. Thank you also for your understanding if I do not reply to the email as I normally do.
This virus can put anyone down. We all need to be vigilant and follow guidelines to limit our contact with others. Your quick actions in the past few weeks, to respond to the needs of our community, fulfill our teaching mission, and conduct life-saving research, have deeply moved me and made me extremely grateful and proud. I hope to see as few of you as possible in our situation, and I urge you to continue to follow the guidance of public health experts and the advice and orders of our government officials.
The world needs your courage, creativity and intelligence to defeat this virus, wishing you good health.
All the best,
Larry
