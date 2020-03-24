Harry Kane: Tottenham striker is about to return to first team training | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLd81e18db2a7154990735e0c633734a4111% %MINIFYHTMLd81e18db2a7154990735e0c633734a4112%

The captain of England also gives a message in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic: "It is a time to be together, to be safe and hopefully everything will be fine,quot;





Harry Kane has not appeared in Tottenham since New Years Day

Tottenham forward Harry Kane is closing in to return to first-team training and hopes to be ready for action when the Premier League resumes.

The England captain has been out since his hamstring broke against Southampton on New Year's Day and underwent surgery in January.

With the Premier League suspended until at least April 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is unclear if, and when, the Spurs will have a chance to resume their attempts to secure a top-four result.

"I'm fine. From a rehabilitation and personal standpoint, I'm doing very well," Kane told the club's website. "I am in a good stage now and I am just working hard, recovering a lot, rehabilitating myself and waiting to see what happens with the season."

Kane pictured in training earlier this month

"Other than that, my family is fine and obviously everyone is thinking about the coronavirus right now and it is a time to be together, stay safe, and hopefully everything will be fine."

"I'm not too far away, I usually hope to get back to the team in two to three weeks."

"I am in a good stage, doing almost everything, now it is about improving my physical condition. So, from my personal point of view, I am in a good place."

Mourinho volunteers to help the elderly

0:24 Tottenham manager José Mourinho has been helping at Age Concern UK in Enfield during the coronavirus pandemic Tottenham manager José Mourinho has been helping at Age Concern UK in Enfield during the coronavirus pandemic

There are no Tottenham games to prepare for the foreseeable future, so Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has been taking advantage of his spare time.

The Portuguese manager worked together with Age UK and Love Your DoorStep in Enfield, near the Spurs' training ground, in preparing food packages and other items to deliver to the most vulnerable members of the community.