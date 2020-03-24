HAIM Push Back New album release for the summer

%MINIFYHTML4726b939354708aebf1e9bd8df4845da11% %MINIFYHTML4726b939354708aebf1e9bd8df4845da12%

Blaming the changing nature of travel policies and quarantines around the world due to the coronavirus, the trio & # 39; If I could change my mind & # 39; announces the delay in the release of & # 39; Women in Music Pt. III & # 39 ;.

Brothers singing HAIM They are pressing pause in plans to release their new album until the summer.

The hit makers of "If I Can Change Your Mind" were due to release "Women in Music Pt. III" on April 24, but since then the trio decided that now is not the time to debut their third studio project while people from around the world continues to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

"Due to all that is happening with covid-19 and the changing nature of travel policies and quarantines around the world, we have decided that it is better to postpone the release of women in music pt. Iii, for later this summer". Read a statement posted on Twitter.

"This was not an easy decision for us … We cannot wait to reschedule everything we had in mind for all of you and we are eager to see you all on the road when it is 100 percent safe to do so. In the meantime, we are going to release new songs. "

Meanwhile, the spread of the coronavirus has forced rockers Metallica to rework their upcoming tour plans, delaying their South American trip, scheduled for April through December, and announcing the cancellation of a trio of US-based festivals in May – North Carolina Epicenter, Welcome to Rockville, Florida, and Sonic Temple of Ohio – which musicians had made headlines.

Nevertheless, James Hetfield and their bandmates hope to return to the stage in September, when they signed up to kick off the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky.

Promising to keep fans up to date on their live shows once the pandemic is over, Metallica members declare, "We will sign for now by sending our love to you during these difficult times. Here we have to look back on this period soon with renewed appreciation. for all incredible times together with our extensive Metallica family around the world. "

"For now, go with your loved ones, children, pets, parents … whoever you have in your space. Create your playlists, watch some movies, try some old-fashioned board games and the most important, stay safe. " I will keep in touch! "

Country legend Willie Nelson He has also stalled the release of his new album, "First Rose of Spring".

The singer's 70th solo studio album was originally due for release on April 24, but will now be released on July 3.