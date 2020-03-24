Gun shops, strip clubs that ignore social distance orders – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says he is deploying more officers to patrol the county because gun stores, strip clubs and other places do not meet social distancing guidelines to fight COVID-19.

Emphasizing that only essential companies can remain open under state and local orders that restrict public meetings, Villanueva told reporters at a noon press conference that some companies not related to food supply, prescriptions, or medical care are violating state and local orders.

Gun stores, nightclubs, bars, strip clubs and other non-designated businesses have been caught in violation of Governor Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home order, Villanueva said.

In response, the sheriff ordered 1,300 more officers to be deployed on patrol throughout Los Angeles County. Violators can be cited if such businesses don't close their doors, according to Villanueva.

"There are hundreds of companies that, for reasons beyond their control, do not fall within the governor's definition of critical infrastructure," he said in a statement. "As a result, I have instructed my deputies to impose business closings that have not followed the governor's order."

It was not immediately clear how the enforcement actions would affect other Los Angeles County cities that failed to comply with Newsom's order.