Greg Rikaart says the diagnosis of coronavirus is the "hardest experience" in his life

In the Instagram post to announce that he has tested positive for Coronavirus, the star of & # 39; Young and the Restless & # 39; Says, 'I want to thank you all for the good wishes and I hope you will heed the warnings.'

"Young and the Restless" star Greg Rikaart has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 43-year-old actor visited Instagram on Monday (March 23, 2020) to reveal his diagnosis, along with pictures of himself with his family.

"I just tested positive for coronavirus," he wrote. "I'm a pretty healthy 43-year-old who doesn't smoke, doesn't drink much, eats well, and exercises regularly, and this has been the most difficult experience of my life."

"More than two weeks ago, everyone in my house had a little cough and my son came home from school with a high fever. Everyone recovered, but I deteriorated. I isolated myself from my family and have been in quarantine only since Saturday the 14th. I had a fever for 11 days, shortness of breath and I was diagnosed with pneumonia. "

While, as of Monday, Greg no longer has a fever, he will remain isolated for another 72 hours before beginning to acclimatize again to being with his family.

"So, good to test the coronavirus, but I have another 4-5 decades of experience with these types," he concluded. "Also, I want to thank everyone for the good wishes and I hope you will heed the warnings. Stay safe, stay healthy and stay indoors."

Broadway actor Chad Kimball He also announced Monday that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and, although he is better than he was before, "he is still very uncomfortable," with "a little heaviness in his lungs."

Other stars to fight the coronavirus include Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilson, Idris Elba Y Daniel Dae Kim.