"Great Britain Talent" Live Finals Rejected By ITV Amid Coronavirus – Deadline

Coronavirus has forced Simon Cowell to change his plans to Brittany Has Talent at ITV.

Fresh from signing a new five-year deal in 2019, the variety format will return for its fourteenth season next month. ITV has confirmed that it will begin streaming the audition rounds "in the coming weeks," but said the May live finals have been postponed.

The finals are streamed live from Elstree Studios, but last week the studio banned live audiences from attending television shows, while the country has been brought under control.

An ITV spokesperson said: "The Brittany Has Talent The audition programs will air on ITV in the coming weeks. We've been working with the brilliant production teams at Thames and Syco to find a way to make the live finals work, due to air in late May.

“However, in light of the latest government health guidelines and in line with our priority of safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved in our programs, the production of the live shows cannot continue as planned. The live finals, therefore, will be broadcast later in the year. "

Brittany Has Talent joins a long list of television shows that will be interrupted by the coronavirus outbreak. ITV closed the filming on their soaps, including Coronation Street, during the weekend, while live shows like Loose women They have also been paused.