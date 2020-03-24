Grace Gummer's daughter Meryl Streep files for husband's divorce

Grace Gummer, the Mr. robot The actress officially canceled her marriage to keyboard player Tay Strathairn, TMZ found out. The 33-year-old actress, and Meryl Streep's daughter, recently filed for divorce from the 39-year-old musician in Los Angeles.

Strathairn, like Gummer, also comes from a long line of workers in the entertainment industry. Her father David Strathairn was once nominated for an Academy Award for his work on the film, Good night and good luck. Tay met her during the filming of the 1993 film, The wild river when he was 13 years old and she was 7 years old.

Gummer is Streep's third child with her husband, Don Gummer. She has appeared in American Horror Story: Freak Show, too. She has her brother, Henry Wolfe, and Louise Gummer, who is about to start on the new HBO series, The golden age.

Gummer was supposed to start working on the new miniseries, Dr. death, based on the notorious podcast. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed for now. The COVID-19 pandemic has closed most of the world, including many film and television productions.

As noted above, Gummer is the daughter of Meryl Streep, who is easily one of the most acclaimed actresses of all time.

Despite Meryl's fame and success, she, like her daughter, have run into her difficulties. In December 2018, it was reported that Streep for years avoided watching her own movies because she thought she looked fat in them.

During a conversation with Stephen Colbert, he stated that his self-awareness about his appearance was one of the main reasons why he stopped looking at his own works. While at the New Jersey Montclair movie fundraiser, Streep discussed some topics, including mental health, body image issues, and the president.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the actress stated that despite her age at the time, she always felt very sad about her appearance. The star went on to say that not much has changed since then.



