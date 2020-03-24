Governor Newsom says 50% of the state's COVID-19 cases are 18-49 years old – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – California Governor Gavin Newsom provided an update to the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday, noting that the full half of COVID-19 cases were in patients between the ages of 18 and 49. .

Newsome commented on how the disease was affecting the state's youngest residents, announcing that a Lancaster teenager was one of the virus's most recent victims.

"Young people can and will be affected by this virus. In fact, youth are disproportionately positive in the state of California, ”said Newsom. "Fifty percent of the 2,102 people who tested positive (as of Tuesday morning) – 50 percent – are between the ages of 18 and 49. I will repeat. Half of those who have tested positive to date in the state Californians are between 18 and 49 years old. ”

An additional 26 percent of the cases affected patients aged 50 to 64 years. While Newsom noted that the severity of the illness and the rate of hospitalization grew older, the teen's death was a reminder of the fact that the illness affects everyone.

"What more evidence do you need of the loss of a young man's life?" Newsom asked. "And I just can't impress young people the seriousness of the moment and how critical they are to finally put ourselves on the other side by practicing that social distancing that we are all used to hearing, but not in all cases moving forward individually."

Newsom said that the last jump marked a 17.5 percent increase in the number of cases in the state. 40 coronavirus patients in the state had died as of early Tuesday, but the governor noted that both numbers would surely increase significantly as more tests were processed.

The Governor used the discussion about the number of cases and who was getting sick from the virus to reiterate the current order to stay home throughout the state.

“It is mandatory for all Californians to continue taking our stay-at-home order seriously; to continue doing the kind of social distancing that common sense dictates and heed the warnings we put forward yesterday to stay out of environments like beaches and parks where you are in close contact with others, "Newsom said." Practice social distancing. Yesterday we had to step up our application when it comes to closing parking facilities, as a consequence of reinforcing or reminding people of the seriousness of the moment. "

Newsom also referred to an executive order it had issued regarding the prisoner admission process to address concerns related to COVID-19 to protect staff and inmates.