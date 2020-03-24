Governor Abbott offers update on Texas coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML5a682ef70654bb22b17465078231dcc211% %MINIFYHTML5a682ef70654bb22b17465078231dcc212%

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott is providing an update on COVID-19 in Texas.

The Governor is accompanied by the Commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services, John Hellerstedt, MD, and the Chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Nim Kidd.

On Monday, the Governor sent a letter to President Trump requesting a presidential statement of a major disaster in Texas based on the continuing impact of COVID-19.

Governor Abbott declared a state of disaster for all 254 Texas counties on Friday, March 13.

The request is based in part on Governor Abbott's conclusion that the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak is of such severity and magnitude that supplemental federal assistance is needed to save lives, protect public property, health and safety, and to lessen or avoid the threat of further disaster

"Texas is fully involved in our response to COVID-19 and we need financial assistance from Washington as provided by law to support our efforts to limit the spread of this virus," said Governor Abbott. “COVID-19-related expenses and obligations already exceed $ 50 million and that will only increase as our efforts continue. Additional federal funding is essential so that we can maintain our aggressive course of action to protect our state. "

In his letter, the Governor specifically requested Crisis Advice for Individual Assistance and Public Assistance Category B (Emergency Protective Measures), including Direct Federal Assistance for the 254 counties of Texas, and noted that, starting Monday, March 23, Texas has 352 confirmed cases of COVID -19 with eight related deaths.

Governor Abbott's letter also details the state's efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, including the execution of the state's emergency management plan and the issuance of multiple executive orders, according to guidelines from President Trump and the Centers. for Disease Control and Prevention. These include:

mandatory avoidance of social gatherings of more than 10 people;

compulsory avoidance of eating and drinking in bars or restaurants, and of gyms or massage establishments;

prohibition of non-critical visits to nursing homes, retirement centers or long-term care; Y

Temporary closure of school operations in person.

The Governor also issued several exemptions from state law to remove barriers that limit the response to this pandemic and activated the Texas National Guard to be prepared to assist with response efforts for COVID-19. To date, more than 466 Texas jurisdictions have filed local disaster declarations, a number expected to increase.

The requested federal aid would be used to overcome the current shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), necessary medical equipment and test supplies, as well as the impending shortage of hospital beds, medical equipment and a pool of healthy medical personnel and suitable.

The letter also designated Chief Nim Kidd as the Authorized Representative of the Governor and State Coordinator, charged with continuing his coordination with FEMA on all matters related to COVID-19.

More to come.