Gopher's prominent basketball player Daniel Oturu testifies for NBA 2020 Draft – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The University of Minnesota sophomore center and Cretin-Derham Hall alumnus Daniel Oturu have decided to enter the NBA 2020 Draft, according to multiple sources.

Oturu emerged as a possible lottery pick this year, averaging 20 points, 11 rebounds and two-and-a-half blocks per game in Richard Pitino's 15-16 Gophers.

He finished his second season in garnet and gold by being named to the Big Ten defensive team first team and Big Ten second team.