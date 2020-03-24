Google's decision to ruin the Pixel 5 could have a good explanation: BGR

%MINIFYHTML53346b1ee1a7528bcaf892e01a83a47411% %MINIFYHTML53346b1ee1a7528bcaf892e01a83a47412%

Google's Pixel 5, which will launch this fall, won't have the same high-end processor as the Galaxy S20 and other Android flagships, according to some rumors.

The Pixel 5 will not be the only new Android phone to abandon the Snapdragon 865 for a cheaper Qualcomm alternative.

A new report speculates that the price and design quirks of the Snapdragon 865 could make it unattractive to some smartphone providers, including Google.

Google's Pixel phones are intended to be iPhone equivalents for the Android universe; High-end phones that are always the first to run the latest Android software. Google made this clear a few years ago when it replaced the Nexus line with the Pixel family. However, Google made a big change to its policy last year when it released the Pixel 3a, a mid-range device that was nothing like the Pixel 3 in terms of core features.

The same will happen in the coming months when the Pixel 4a offers a less impressive set of specs than the Pixel 4 that launched in October. But, what's more disturbing, the Pixel 5 could be the first Pixel series that doesn't have the same type of hardware as the other top Android flagships of the year. But thanks to a new report, we could at least find out why this is the case.

Various leaks have claimed that the Pixel 5 phones will not feature the same Snapdragon 865 processor that powers the Galaxy S20, as well as a host of other Android 2020 flagships. Instead, the Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL phones will feature a new Snapdragon chip that sits at the top end of the mid-range spectrum, the Snapdragon 765G, which was announced alongside the Snapdragon 865 last winter.

Why is Google downgrading its flagship smartphone? It may have to do with the price of the Snapdragon 865, Ars Technica he argues, as the Pixel 5 won't be the only phone to go for the 765G this year.

The same chip also powers the new Nokia 8.3 5G, a phone that was just announced last week. HMD Global has always used cheaper processors in its flagships, and we didn't expect any changes this year. But a new report from Korea says LG's G9 ThinQ will also use the 765G. This would mark the first for the LG G series. Like Google's Pixel phones, LG G phones have always featured the latest high-end Snapdragon in previous years.

These companies may be bypassing Qualcomm's best mobile processor this year due to Qualcomm's design decisions for the 5G processor. The 865 does not come with a built-in modem. Instead, it requires a separate mandatory chip, the X55 modem, which handles 4G and 5G connectivity. Via Ars:

Qualcomm demands that the 865 must be included with the X55 modem, so 5G is a requirement for any Snapdragon 865 phone. The additional chip takes up more space on the phone, costs more, and needs a more complicated motherboard design.

Additionally, the phones will require RF modules to support mmWave connectivity, which would take up more space within the phone. In addition to the price, the Snapdragon 865 would also force phone manufacturers to increase the size of the phones, as well as the power requirements. "The cost of the 865 is not alone the cost of the chip pack itself: they are also the largest and most energy consuming phones " Ars he argues.

Comparatively, the 765G has a built-in 5G modem and therefore needs less space inside the phone. But the chip will also be slower than the 865. It is unlikely that any of the companies that choose the 765G over the 865 will explain their reasoning. Points Ars the brands are valid, but it's all speculation based on what we know about the new Snapdragon 5G chips, as well as recent phone launches, combined with the latest rumors.

But Google opting for a lower-level chip for the new Pixel series is certainly not something we can ignore. No matter how Google tries to sell it, a Pixel 5 with 765G will still be a mid-range phone for many people, even if Google perfectly aligns software with hardware, and ultimately offers a flawless Pixel experience. But history has taught us that new Pixel phones are never perfect and that Google generally has to fix a number of bugs and errors after launch, including issues that can affect its speed.

Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR