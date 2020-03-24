Google asks users about symptoms of Carnegie Mellon coronavirus prognostic effort – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML9940c669f4605a6eabb5fd8f1c49e10f11% %MINIFYHTML9940c669f4605a6eabb5fd8f1c49e10f12%

Alphabet Inc's Google said in the past three days it had surveyed some users about their health at the request of researchers from Carnegie Mellon University with the aim of predicting the spread of coronavirus infections.

Google's Opinion Rewards app, which swaps responses to Google and customer surveys for app store credit, asked users if anyone in their home has a "fever of at least 100 degrees along with a sore throat or cough,quot; , according to a question seen by Reuters.

"At the request of Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) researchers working to help forecast the spread of COVID-19 in the United States, we recently started running a Google Survey questionnaire asking people if they have similar symptoms to the flu, "said Google spokesman Matt Bryant. Reuters "People have to choose to participate in the survey and the information the researchers will receive is aggregated and completely anonymous."

A CMU spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Google said it has ongoing partnerships with many academic institutions, including the CMU. The university's DELPHI group has been working on forecasting flu trends in the United States for several years. The group earlier this month said it planned to apply its research methods to help track COVID-19, the deadly respiratory disease caused by a new coronavirus first detected late last year in China.

Google said the survey was also sent through websites and apps it partners with to distribute questionnaires.

Additionally, the company said any survey that collects health-related information includes a special warning before users see the questions.

Last week, Google launched a US-focused website. USA Consisting of resources and links focused on COVID-19.

Verily, another company within Alphabet, created an online screening tool to help direct people in three California counties to test sites to detect the virus.

