Good Samaritan Plumbing Company will also collect, deliver medications during the coronavirus shelter instead – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Across the Bay Area, people and businesses were helping each other during the stay-at-home order, but a plumbing company delivering drugs from the pharmacy was probably the first time.

Discount Plumbers has been in business for over 30 years and has a fleet of nearly 50 trucks.

"This is a crazy moment for all of us!" says CEO Kevin Griffin.

While business fell 40 percent, Griffin says he is still grateful and giving back.

"If you don't want to go out, go to the pharmacy, which not many people do now, we'll go pick up your prescriptions and drop them off at your doorstep," he says.

Griffin first made the unusual announcement to his client list, then expanded it to anyone.

They get a call or an email, and if a truck is available, it goes to the correct pharmacy.

Inside, after an exchange of signatures and identification, the medicine is delivered to the customer.

Alyssa Broduer was kept safe at home. He asked the Plumbing Service to collect and deliver his pharmaceuticals.

"I did. I did it," says Broduer. "It will be a service that will really be used. It is for people who could really use the aid."

"If we have a unit in their area, we simply assign it at the end of the day or in the middle of the day, depending on how busy we are," Griffin explains.

The idea that even with the business downturn, Griffin is helping those in need.