'Good Morning America' co-host Robin Roberts to work from home – Deadline

Good morning america Presenter Robin Roberts said she will work at her home from Wednesday's broadcast due to concerns about contracting the coronavirus due to her pre-existing conditions.

On Tuesday, Roberts introduced his doctor, Gail Roboz, who advised people with underlying medical conditions to take special precautions to protect themselves from the virus, as they are at increased risk.

"I listened to your advice and because of what is happening in New York City, this will be my last day in the studio for a moment and I will do like everyone else," Roberts told his doctor. “It is difficult to leave because you want normality. You want it not only for yourself but for our viewers. "

Roberts underwent a bone marrow transplant in 2012. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 and later learned that she had a rare blood disorder, myelodysplastic syndrome.

Other morning personalities have already been working from makeshift studios at home. Last week, Today Co-anchor Savannah Guthrie began anchoring from her basement, after she decided to work from home as a precaution because she had a sore throat. Craig Melvin and Al Roker, co-hosts of the third hour of Today, they have isolated themselves and appeared in their homes after one of the producers of the program tested positive for coronavirus.

Roboz also advised viewers not to treat social distancing lightly. "What we need from the world is help to stop it and take social distancing seriously," he said.

The anchors of GMA, already spaced on set, said goodbye to Roberts when he said he would set up a studio at his home.

"I can put my slippers on in the morning," he said.