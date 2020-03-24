Giving birth is more painful than the coronavirus test

%MINIFYHTMLd0d4c92cac30802b28d80bbec75fda2811% %MINIFYHTMLd0d4c92cac30802b28d80bbec75fda2812%

WENN / Instar

John Legend's wife launches an outrageous tirade on social media in response to comments by actress and writer Sarah Thyre about the president's complaints about pain.

Up News Info –

Chrissy Teigen has triggered his war of words on social networks with the American leader Donald trump attacking him for complaining about the pain of a coronavirus test.

Powered by actress and writer Sarah ThyreIn comments on the president's complaints, Teigen reminded Trump that she had given birth twice, and her COVID-19 checkup was nothing.

%MINIFYHTMLd0d4c92cac30802b28d80bbec75fda2813% %MINIFYHTMLd0d4c92cac30802b28d80bbec75fda2814%

The model and television personality retweeted Thyre's post, in which she wrote: "Our motherfucker sucks about how invasive the Covid test is and excuse me, I've had several hands stuck in my vagina to try to get it out aa (sic) single d ** n baby – and you're fucking around a hyssop in your f ** king nose that could save millions of lives. "

%MINIFYHTMLd0d4c92cac30802b28d80bbec75fda2815% %MINIFYHTMLd0d4c92cac30802b28d80bbec75fda2816%

And then Chrissy let the President take it away, adding: "My vagina was ripped to my hole ** giving birth to (daughter) Luna … f ** k her hyssop pain. They had to put a bag of Trash at the end of the bed to collect my blood before sewing (sic), where I then had to urinate using a bottle of water as a source of pain for 3 months. So yeah. Hyssop, I bet it's very hard. "

Chrissy Teigen criticizes Donald Trump for complaining about the coronavirus test.

Teigen's complaint is the latest in a long list of social media attacks on Trump, which started as soon as he took office.