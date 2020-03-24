Home Entertainment Giving birth is more painful than the coronavirus test

Giving birth is more painful than the coronavirus test

John Legend's wife launches an outrageous tirade on social media in response to comments by actress and writer Sarah Thyre about the president's complaints about pain.

Up News Info
Chrissy Teigen has triggered his war of words on social networks with the American leader Donald trump attacking him for complaining about the pain of a coronavirus test.

Powered by actress and writer Sarah ThyreIn comments on the president's complaints, Teigen reminded Trump that she had given birth twice, and her COVID-19 checkup was nothing.

The model and television personality retweeted Thyre's post, in which she wrote: "Our motherfucker sucks about how invasive the Covid test is and excuse me, I've had several hands stuck in my vagina to try to get it out aa (sic) single d ** n baby – and you're fucking around a hyssop in your f ** king nose that could save millions of lives. "

And then Chrissy let the President take it away, adding: "My vagina was ripped to my hole ** giving birth to (daughter) Luna … f ** k her hyssop pain. They had to put a bag of Trash at the end of the bed to collect my blood before sewing (sic), where I then had to urinate using a bottle of water as a source of pain for 3 months. So yeah. Hyssop, I bet it's very hard. "

