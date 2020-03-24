Gigi Hadid shares a never-before-seen PDA photo with Zayn Malik

Gigi hadid feel nostalgic
On Monday, the model invited fans to take some photos on Instagram and even included a full PDA snapshot with her boyfriend. Zayn Malik.
"(oldie) camera roll finds it!" She captioned the post, along with the hashtag #stayhome.
Taken around the holidays, Gigi captured sweet moments of visiting her mother. Yolanda HadidThe farm of In the series of images, the 24-year-old girl can be seen riding a horse and contemplating the impressive landscape that surrounds her. She also shot a photo of herself with her boyfriend from time to time, who is planting a big kiss on Gigi's cheek as they pose in front of the Christmas tree.
According to a source, this was more or less when the fans' favorite couple reconciled after their January 2019 split. "Gigi and Zayn got back together just before the December break," the source told E! News. "Zayn has been contacting Gigi for the past month and she is giving him another chance."
"She has always loved him and the rest between the two was necessary," the source continued. "Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is currently in a very good place."
After celebrating the holidays together, the couple was spotted ringing on the former One Direction singer's 27th birthday in New York City. Yolanda Bella Hadid Y Anwar Hadid, whom his singing girlfriend joined Dua Lipa, were also present to celebrate the b-day milestone. The source also noted that the Hadid family is delighted to see Gigi and Zayn together again. "Everyone is happy for them and Yolanda and Bella have always loved Zayn," added the source. "Everyone has always treated him as part of the family."
To make their romance on Instagram official, Gigi gave Zayn a sweet Valentine's Day greeting by sharing a photo of the "PILLOWTALK,quot; singer. "HEY VALENTINE," he wrote. "Z on the farm. December 2019,quot;.
After confirming that they are an article, Gigi came to Zayn's defense after the YouTube star Jake Paul upset him for being rude to him. "Lol because he doesn't mind hanging out with you and your shameful team of YouTube groupies …" she clapbacked. "Alone at home with his best friends as a respectful king because he has me, honey. Not bothered by your irrelevant and ugly butt. Go to bed …"
%MINIFYHTMLb70d9433611487a63cf124170983b80b17%%MINIFYHTMLb70d9433611487a63cf124170983b80b18%%MINIFYHTMLb70d9433611487a63cf124170983b80b19%