Gigi Hadid shares a never-before-seen PDA photo with Zayn Malik

Gigi hadid feel nostalgic

On Monday, the model invited fans to take some photos on Instagram and even included a full PDA snapshot with her boyfriend. Zayn Malik.

"(oldie) camera roll finds it!" She captioned the post, along with the hashtag #stayhome.

Taken around the holidays, Gigi captured sweet moments of visiting her mother. Yolanda HadidThe farm of In the series of images, the 24-year-old girl can be seen riding a horse and contemplating the impressive landscape that surrounds her. She also shot a photo of herself with her boyfriend from time to time, who is planting a big kiss on Gigi's cheek as they pose in front of the Christmas tree.

According to a source, this was more or less when the fans' favorite couple reconciled after their January 2019 split. "Gigi and Zayn got back together just before the December break," the source told E! News. "Zayn has been contacting Gigi for the past month and she is giving him another chance."