Gabrielle Union delights fans with sweet photos of Kaavia and Zaya fooling around with Dwyane Wade – Critic makes callous comment about her transgender daughter

Gabrielle Union, who isolates herself, took time to delight her many fans with some sweet photos of her lovely family.

In the images, the The best of L.A. The actress smiles surrounded by her husband, retired NBA star Dwyane Wade, daughter Zaya and baby Kaavia.

While most people were happy to see the images and forget about the coronavirus pandemic for a moment, one commenter decided to cause some trouble by saying something callous and inappropriate.

The person wrote: "It is great to see parents hanging out with their son and daughter."

The observation was followed by an avalanche of attacks and applause from devoted fans.

A thoughtful response said, “Why do you care what a boy has in his pants? That surely sounds like a pedophile to me … maybe you want to change your statement. You don't want people to have the wrong idea. "

It is clear that the family is an image of love and closeness that serves as inspiration for some.

Wade, a very proud father, recently spoke about his son, Zaya, saying, "When our 8-year-old daughter, Zaya Wade, came home and said she had something to tell us, when she spoke to us as a family, we admitted that we were not as educated about the LGBTQ + plus community as we should have been. ”

Then she praised her trip: “They also reminded us that we must make sure that Zaya knows her community and feels love and support inside and outside the home. From working closely with Zaya to designing your room in our homes to make sure your truest self was represented and that your room felt like your sanctuary. Now that may seem small, but taking the time to make sure Zaya felt seen and heard while creating her own space for us was key. It was key to Zaya's comfort and confidence. "

He also shared: “I saw my son, from the first day, become what she finally became. And for me … nothing changes in my love. Nothing changes in my responsibilities. So all I had to do now was be smarter, educate myself more. And that's my job. "

Ad

Love seems real to this little clan, and Union plays a crucial role in keeping the different pieces together.



Post views:

0 0