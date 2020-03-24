Fox will continue to broadcast eNASCAR iRacing in light of the successful first event

%MINIFYHTMLaf723d68f1165cd953653c67726aeae011% %MINIFYHTMLaf723d68f1165cd953653c67726aeae012%

Less than a week after a successful inaugural eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race, NASCAR, iRacing and Fox Sports announced Tuesday that the following races will air nationwide on the Fox broadcast network (where available and subject to change) , FS1 and the Fox Sports app, beginning with Sunday's race at the virtual Texas Motor Speedway at 1 pm ET.

Fox Sports will broadcast the 100-lap race and agreed to televise all subsequent races, while the NASCAR National Series adheres to a break in track competition to align with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (CDC) of the EE. USA 19 pandemic.

MORE: Chase Elliott Rips (OK, Ribs) Ryan Blaney, Team Leader, iRacing

Last week, FS1 televised the inaugural race from the virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway, which included an exciting last lap duel between race winner Denny Hamlin and the sport's most popular perennial driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. The event drew 903,000 viewers, making it the most watched TV broadcast on FS1 since March 12, when most live sports stopped in response to the pandemic. It was also the highest rated electronic sports television show in history.

According to Twitter rankings, the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational on FS1 was the most social TV show on Sunday with NASCAR content about the event that produced more than 1 million engagements over the weekend.

"The fast collaboration between Fox Sports, NASCAR and iRacing has obviously resonated with racing fans, gamers and television views across the country in a very positive way," said Brad Zager, executive producer of Fox Sports / vice president. production and operations executive "We have learned a lot in a relatively short period of time and are excited to expand the coverage of this new NASCAR esports series to an even wider audience."

INFO: What is the NASCAR iRacing Pro Series?

NASCAR Hall of Fame member Jeff Gordon, who called up Sunday's virtual race alongside Mike Joy and Larry McReynolds of Fox Sports, was equally optimistic about the prospects for televised iRacing.

"The response on social media to last Sunday's race has been incredible," Gordon said. "We were able to stream a virtual race that was exciting and entertaining. It brought a bit of normalcy to the weekend and I can't wait to call action on Sunday in Texas."

The races include competitors from all three NASCAR National Series, from the NASCAR Cup Series Series to the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Also, last week, retired driver Earnhardt and NASCAR Hall of Fame Bobby Labonte, who finished 18th, were on the field with 35 cars.

"We are overwhelmed by the positive comments and encouragement sent by industry stakeholders, drivers, partners, the media and most importantly, our fans," said Tim Clark, senior vice president and chief digital officer, NASCAR.

"We are all eager to return to racing and our iRacing and Fox partners have worked with us to do just that: the race. We are committed to running these eNASCAR iRacing events for as long as it takes. Providing a platform for our fans to watch and interacting with your favorite drivers is our number one priority. "

Holly Cain writes for the NASCAR Wire Service.